"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to Trump

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
01:41 PM • 254 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 2386 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 7064 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 10634 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 10578 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 11426 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 6444 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
December 13, 07:37 AM • 6624 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16730 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 32207 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.3m/s
63%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 23540 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVADecember 13, 05:47 AM • 19643 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 15164 views
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attackPhoto08:49 AM • 7534 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 8912 views
Publications
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 2046 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 15248 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 30080 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 51955 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 48452 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 1760 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 2104 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 9030 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 48452 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 31820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film

"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, hopes to discuss a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia with US President Donald Trump, adding that "peace is not far off."

"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who held talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, said he hopes to discuss a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia with US President Donald Trump, adding that "peace is not far off," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Erdogan met with Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday, and they assessed "comprehensive peace efforts" to end the war, according to a statement from Erdogan's office released on Friday, with Turkey reaffirming its readiness to support peace efforts.

"After this meeting with Putin, we hope to be able to discuss a peace plan with US President Trump as well. Peace is not far off; we see it."

- Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from Turkmenistan.

Erdogan told Putin on Friday that a limited ceasefire in the war, focused in particular on energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial.

Erdogan called for a limited truce between Ukraine and Russia for energy and ports12.12.25, 22:55 • 3948 views

"The Black Sea should not be seen as a battlefield. Such a situation will only harm Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan said in comments released by his office on Saturday.

"Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea. This must be ensured," he noted.

Addition

As the publication notes, on Friday, Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish ships, including a food-carrying vessel, as stated by Ukrainian officials and one shipowner, a few days after Moscow threatened to cut Ukraine off from the sea.

Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted12.12.25, 21:20 • 13254 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Turkmenistan
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine