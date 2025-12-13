"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who held talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, said he hopes to discuss a peace plan between Ukraine and Russia with US President Donald Trump, adding that "peace is not far off," UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Erdogan met with Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday, and they assessed "comprehensive peace efforts" to end the war, according to a statement from Erdogan's office released on Friday, with Turkey reaffirming its readiness to support peace efforts.

"After this meeting with Putin, we hope to be able to discuss a peace plan with US President Trump as well. Peace is not far off; we see it." - Erdogan told reporters on his return flight from Turkmenistan.

Erdogan told Putin on Friday that a limited ceasefire in the war, focused in particular on energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial.

"The Black Sea should not be seen as a battlefield. Such a situation will only harm Russia and Ukraine," Erdogan said in comments released by his office on Saturday.

"Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea. This must be ensured," he noted.

Addition

As the publication notes, on Friday, Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish ships, including a food-carrying vessel, as stated by Ukrainian officials and one shipowner, a few days after Moscow threatened to cut Ukraine off from the sea.

