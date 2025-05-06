$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

North Korean troops will not be at the May 9 parade in Moscow: Ushakov tells who will represent Pyongyang.

Kyiv • UNN

Pyongyang will not send its troops to participate in the victory parade in Moscow. According to the aide to the President of the Russian Federation, North Korea will be represented at the level of ambassador.

North Korean troops will not be at the May 9 parade in Moscow: Ushakov tells who will represent Pyongyang.

At the parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, which will be held on May 9 in Moscow, the DPRK will be represented by the ambassador. This is reported by Russian "Media" with reference to the assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuriy Ushakov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Ushakov, the DPRK at the Victory Parade on May 9 will be represented at the level of the ambassador – since 2020 it has been Sin Hong Chol. At the same time, Pyongyang will not send its troops to participate in the parade.

According to Ushakov, servicemen from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan will take part in the festive events. In addition, Vladimir Putin and the leaders of foreign countries who will come to Moscow will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin.

Among those who will attend the parade will be the leaders of China, Egypt, Venezuela, Vietnam, Brazil, Cuba, Myanmar, Ethiopia, other countries in Asia and Africa, as well as such CIS states as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Ushakov said.

Let us remind you

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite calls from the EU to refrain from doing so.

Also, European leaders warned the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9.

At the same time, Putin expressed outrage over the invitation of Ukrainian soldiers to the parade for the Day of Victory over Nazism in Great Britain. The speaker of the Russian dictator Peskov called it disrespect for the veterans of the Second World War.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

