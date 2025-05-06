At the parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II, which will be held on May 9 in Moscow, the DPRK will be represented by the ambassador. This is reported by Russian "Media" with reference to the assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuriy Ushakov, reports UNN.

Details

According to Ushakov, the DPRK at the Victory Parade on May 9 will be represented at the level of the ambassador – since 2020 it has been Sin Hong Chol. At the same time, Pyongyang will not send its troops to participate in the parade.

According to Ushakov, servicemen from Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Belarus, Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan will take part in the festive events. In addition, Vladimir Putin and the leaders of foreign countries who will come to Moscow will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin.

Among those who will attend the parade will be the leaders of China, Egypt, Venezuela, Vietnam, Brazil, Cuba, Myanmar, Ethiopia, other countries in Asia and Africa, as well as such CIS states as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Ushakov said.

Let us remind you

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico plans to attend the parade in Moscow on May 9, despite calls from the EU to refrain from doing so.

Also, European leaders warned the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic about the consequences of his possible trip to Moscow on May 9.

At the same time, Putin expressed outrage over the invitation of Ukrainian soldiers to the parade for the Day of Victory over Nazism in Great Britain. The speaker of the Russian dictator Peskov called it disrespect for the veterans of the Second World War.