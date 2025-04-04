The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085. The military has announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22.
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886. Rescue operations are complicated, there is a lack of equipment. In Thailand, they are looking for survivors after the collapse of a skyscraper, 74 are missing.
A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 2,700 lives. The civil war complicates the delivery of aid, housing, food and water are needed.
The death toll from the 7. 9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056. About 3,900 people were injured, and almost 270 are considered missing.
Myanmar authorities report 1,700 dead and 3,400 injured in the earthquake. 6.7 million children are in an emergency situation, many of them under the rubble.
A state of emergency has been declared in Olomouc due to a train accident involving benzene. About 350 tons of toxic substance leaked into the groundwater, which is the largest pollution in the world.
After the powerful earthquakes that claimed more than 1,600 lives, new tremors were recorded in Myanmar. One of them, with a magnitude of 5.1, occurred near the capital Naypyidaw at a depth of 10 km.
Death toll from Myanmar earthquake rises to 1,644, with over 3,400 injured. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake also affected Thailand.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in Myanmar, with even more injured. Also, the earthquake affected Thailand, where there are dead and missing persons.
In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.
In Myanmar, a 7. 7 magnitude earthquake caused widespread destruction. In Thailand, the earthquake destroyed a skyscraper, there are dead and dozens blocked.
A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.
An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 occurred in Thailand, causing a multi-storey building to collapse in Bangkok. At least three people died, and there is information about missing persons.
A powerful earthquake shook Myanmar and Thailand, trapping 43 workers in a collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, and airports have suspended operations.
A powerful earthquake occurred in the capital of Thailand. As a result of the tremors, buildings were shaking, and residents were evacuated. The epicenter was in Myanmar.
Myanmar's military junta set fire to and destroyed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Kachin State. Most of the population, including priests, fled due to fighting with rebels.
On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.
The Polish Trade Inspection banned 22 tons of Ukrainian wheat due to low protein content. The import of 200 tons of rice from Myanmar was also banned due to the presence of pests.
According to Reporters Without Borders, 54 journalists were killed in the line of duty in 2024, one third of them in Gaza. 550 media workers are imprisoned around the world, most of them in China and Myanmar.
The pope called on the international community to reach a ceasefire on all fronts by Christmas. The pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other conflict regions.
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is asking for an arrest warrant for General Min Aung Hlaing. He is accused of crimes against humanity against the Rohingya Muslim minority.
Five Russian ships have arrived in Myanmar for joint exercises with the ruling junta's naval forces. The exercises include a port phase in Yangon and live ammunition firing in the Kapali Sea for 5 days.
The FATF international group will decide next week whether to blacklist Russia. Ukraine has stepped up its campaign to downgrade Russia, providing evidence of its cooperation with high-risk countries.
Myanmar reported 293 dead and 89 missing as a result of Typhoon Yagi. The disaster flooded 270,000 hectares of crops and killed more than 100,000 farm animals. The authorities appealed for international assistance.
Pope Francis called on the faithful to pray for Ukraine, Myanmar and Sudan. The pontiff also asked to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East and to eliminate discrimination in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov at the ASEAN summit. This was the day after Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba in China.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report to the Security Council that Israel and Hamas violated children's rights during their conflict, potentially leading to their inclusion in the annual list of UN actors accused of crimes against children.
According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Today, on May 21, fans of tea traditions, as well as lovers of this tonic drink in many countries around the world, can join the International Tea Day. It is believed that tea began to be cultivated thousands of years ago in eastern India, northern Myanmar, and southwestern China.