We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15320 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27831 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64419 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122328 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391565 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310425 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244182 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
News by theme

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

The earthquake in Myanmar killed 3,145 people and injured more than 4,500. The UN notes that more than 17 million people have been affected by the disaster, more than 9 million seriously.

News of the World • April 3, 06:00 PM • 10313 views

Earthquake in Myanmar has claimed the lives of 3,085 people

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085. The military has announced a temporary ceasefire until April 22.

Society • April 3, 08:41 AM • 11230 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 2,886 - media

The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886. Rescue operations are complicated, there is a lack of equipment. In Thailand, they are looking for survivors after the collapse of a skyscraper, 74 are missing.

News of the World • April 2, 12:43 PM • 8576 views

Earthquake in Myanmar: more than 2,700 dead, survivors left without food and shelter

A powerful earthquake in Myanmar has claimed more than 2,700 lives. The civil war complicates the delivery of aid, housing, food and water are needed.

Society • April 1, 08:24 AM • 16839 views

Death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has exceeded 2,000 people

The death toll from the 7. 9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056. About 3,900 people were injured, and almost 270 are considered missing.

News of the World • March 31, 11:52 AM • 15679 views

More than 6 million children are in an emergency situation in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities report 1,700 dead and 3,400 injured in the earthquake. 6.7 million children are in an emergency situation, many of them under the rubble.

News of the World • March 30, 12:03 PM • 41187 views

A state of emergency in the Czech Republic: a train with benzene derailed, pollution occurred

A state of emergency has been declared in Olomouc due to a train accident involving benzene. About 350 tons of toxic substance leaked into the groundwater, which is the largest pollution in the world.

News of the World • March 30, 10:07 AM • 41952 views

New aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 5.1 occurred in Myanmar

After the powerful earthquakes that claimed more than 1,600 lives, new tremors were recorded in Myanmar. One of them, with a magnitude of 5.1, occurred near the capital Naypyidaw at a depth of 10 km.

News of the World • March 30, 07:03 AM • 27097 views

Death toll in Myanmar rises to over 1,600 - Media

Death toll from Myanmar earthquake rises to 1,644, with over 3,400 injured. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake also affected Thailand.

News of the World • March 29, 02:54 PM • 38888 views

More than 1,000 people have died in the earthquake in Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people in Myanmar, with even more injured. Also, the earthquake affected Thailand, where there are dead and missing persons.

News of the World • March 29, 07:08 AM • 11959 views

Earthquake in Myanmar: death toll rises to 694, more than 1,500 people injured

In Myanmar, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7. 7 has killed 694 people and injured 1,670. The epicenter was near Mandalay, and tremors were felt in several Asian countries.

News of the World • March 29, 05:03 AM • 14904 views

In Myanmar, the number of deaths from the powerful earthquake has risen to 144

In Myanmar, a 7. 7 magnitude earthquake caused widespread destruction. In Thailand, the earthquake destroyed a skyscraper, there are dead and dozens blocked.

News of the World • March 28, 04:21 PM • 22530 views

Earthquake in Southeast Asia: dozens of victims and destruction in Thailand, Myanmar and other countries

A powerful earthquake struck Southeast Asia, killing more than 30 people. A skyscraper was destroyed in Thailand, a mosque collapsed in Myanmar, and there are casualties and missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 12:13 PM • 151025 views

Earthquake in Bangkok: at least three dead as multi-storey building collapses

An earthquake of magnitude 7. 7 occurred in Thailand, causing a multi-storey building to collapse in Bangkok. At least three people died, and there is information about missing persons.

News of the World • March 28, 11:40 AM • 25379 views

Earthquake in Bangkok: State of emergency and flight ban imposed, dozens trapped after skyscraper collapse

A powerful earthquake shook Myanmar and Thailand, trapping 43 workers in a collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, and airports have suspended operations.

News of the World • March 28, 08:50 AM • 26704 views

Bangkok Shaken by Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful earthquake occurred in the capital of Thailand. As a result of the tremors, buildings were shaking, and residents were evacuated. The epicenter was in Myanmar.

News of the World • March 28, 07:37 AM • 32632 views

Myanmar's military destroyed St. Patrick's Catholic Cathedral during fighting

Myanmar's military junta set fire to and destroyed St. Patrick's Cathedral in Kachin State. Most of the population, including priests, fled due to fighting with rebels.

News of the World • March 18, 12:06 PM • 11466 views

Reproductive Health Day, International Day of Science and Humanism: what else is celebrated on February 12

On February 12, the world celebrates the World Day of Reproductive Health, the Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers, and the Day of Science and Humanism. Each holiday has a special meaning and draws attention to important social issues.

Society • February 12, 04:30 AM • 26568 views

Poland rejected almost 22 tons of Ukrainian wheat

The Polish Trade Inspection banned 22 tons of Ukrainian wheat due to low protein content. The import of 200 tons of rice from Myanmar was also banned due to the presence of pests.

Economy • December 24, 01:58 AM • 34661 views

54 journalists were killed in 2024: Gaza is the most dangerous country for media

According to Reporters Without Borders, 54 journalists were killed in the line of duty in 2024, one third of them in Gaza. 550 media workers are imprisoned around the world, most of them in China and Myanmar.

War • December 12, 04:29 PM • 19370 views

​Pope calls for an agreement on a cease-fire on all fronts before Christmas

The pope called on the international community to reach a ceasefire on all fronts by Christmas. The pontiff prayed for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other conflict regions.

War • December 8, 03:22 PM • 51202 views

The Hague prosecutor's office is requesting an arrest warrant for the head of the Myanmar junta

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is asking for an arrest warrant for General Min Aung Hlaing. He is accused of crimes against humanity against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

News of the World • November 27, 03:34 PM • 17398 views

Five Russian Navy ships arrive in Myanmar for joint exercises with the junta

Five Russian ships have arrived in Myanmar for joint exercises with the ruling junta's naval forces. The exercises include a port phase in Yangon and live ammunition firing in the Kapali Sea for 5 days.

News of the World • October 21, 04:09 PM • 19874 views

FATF to consider blacklisting Russia next week - Politico

The FATF international group will decide next week whether to blacklist Russia. Ukraine has stepped up its campaign to downgrade Russia, providing evidence of its cooperation with high-risk countries.

War • October 16, 06:07 AM • 33252 views

Flooding due to Typhoon Yagi in Myanmar kills 293 people

Myanmar reported 293 dead and 89 missing as a result of Typhoon Yagi. The disaster flooded 270,000 hectares of crops and killed more than 100,000 farm animals. The authorities appealed for international assistance.

News of the World • September 20, 05:44 AM • 12394 views

Pope Francis once again calls to pray for Ukraine

Pope Francis called on the faithful to pray for Ukraine, Myanmar and Sudan. The pontiff also asked to prevent the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East and to eliminate discrimination in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Society • August 7, 01:37 PM • 30522 views

Yesterday with Kuleba, today with Lavrov: Chinese Foreign Minister meets with Russian Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov at the ASEAN summit. This was the day after Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba in China.

Politics • July 25, 02:43 PM • 42373 views

UN to add Israel and Hamas to list of countries that violate children's rights in conflict situations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report to the Security Council that Israel and Hamas violated children's rights during their conflict, potentially leading to their inclusion in the annual list of UN actors accused of crimes against children.

News of the World • June 8, 03:42 PM • 25591 views

The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

News of the World • May 29, 09:06 AM • 23179 views

May 21: International Tea Day, World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

Today, on May 21, fans of tea traditions, as well as lovers of this tonic drink in many countries around the world, can join the International Tea Day. It is believed that tea began to be cultivated thousands of years ago in eastern India, northern Myanmar, and southwestern China.

UNN Lite • May 21, 03:11 AM • 138004 views