Five Russian Navy ships arrive in Myanmar for joint exercises with the junta
Kyiv • UNN
Five Russian ships have arrived in Myanmar for joint exercises with the ruling junta's naval forces. The exercises include a port phase in Yangon and live ammunition firing in the Kapali Sea for 5 days.
A group of Russian Navy ships has arrived in war-torn Myanmar to take part in naval exercises with the junta's navy, which has been in power since 2021.
Writes UNN with reference to Narinjara.
Several Russian navy ships have arrived in Myanmar to conduct exercises with the ruling junta's naval forces.
Four corvettes and a supply ship from the Russian Pacific Fleet entered Yangon's Tilawa port yesterday to participate in the “port phase” of the exercise.
US and Philippines launch military exercises after China's maneuvers around Taiwan15.10.24, 14:27 • 10920 views
The trip will include visits to famous places in Yangon, bilateral friendly sports competitions, and military exercises in the harbor (Harbor Phase).
Live-fire exercises in the northern part of the Kapali Sea began on October 20 and will continue for the next 5 days.
General Luong Quong became the new president of Vietnam: in his inaugural speech, he promised the country a flexible and modern army21.10.24, 17:49 • 17839 views