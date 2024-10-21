General Luong Quong became the new president of Vietnam: in his inaugural speech, he promised the country a flexible and modern army
The Vietnamese parliament unanimously elected General Luong Quong as the country's new president. In his inaugural speech, he promised to strengthen the defense and create a modern army.
In Vietnam, the parliament appointed Army General Luong Quong as the new head of state, with all 440 members of the National Assembly voting for him.
At the 8th session of the 15th National Assembly under the chairmanship of the President of the National Assembly, Tran Thanh Manh, the 15th National Assembly elected General Luong Quong as Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat, i.e. President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
As indicated, the 67-year-old Quong, who has a long military career, was elected president with a full 440 votes and was sworn in at the same parliamentary session, VOV, the Vietnamese national radio station controlled by the ruling Communist Party, said.
In his inaugural speech, Quong promised to strengthen Vietnam's defense capabilities and continue an independent and multilateral foreign policy. He also promised to “strengthen national security and build a well-trained, flexible and modern revolutionary army” in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese president has few direct powers and plays a largely ceremonial role, representing the country at high-level meetings with foreign dignitaries.
During his short tenure as president, Quong's predecessor, To Lam, met with the presidents of China, Russia, and the United States, among others. In Vietnam, the party leader has become the most influential figure since the late Nguyen Phu Trong expanded his powers during his 13 years in power.
