Indonesia swears in a new president: 73-year-old former general Prabowo Subianto
73-year-old former general Prabowo Subianto is sworn in as the new president of Indonesia. He succeeds Joko Widodo, who had led the country for 10 years.
In the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, the new president of the country was sworn in. He is Prabowo Subianto, a 73-year-old former general. He will replace outgoing leader Joko Widodo. The latter had been in power for ten years and thus took over the reins of the world's fourth most populous country.
Prabowo used to be a supporter of Indonesia's non-aligned foreign policy, but he has made it clear that he will act more boldly on the world stage.
Former military leaders accuse Prabowo of having ordered the kidnapping of democratic activists under the regime of dictator Suharto in the late 1990s as head of a special forces unit.
According to the Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence (Contras), 23 activists were abducted between 1997 and 1998.
Nine people were found alive, one was found dead, and 13 went missing.
