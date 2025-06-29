Ukraine creates new air defense units with interceptor drones to protect cities - Ihnat

Ukraine is creating new air defense units that will be equipped with interceptor drones. This is stated in a DW article, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the intensity of Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns is rapidly increasing. From June 1 to 20, Russia launched 3,681 Shahed and decoy drones to disorient Ukrainian air defense forces. A year ago, the average was about 600 drones per month.

To counter these attacks, Ukraine is looking for unconventional solutions, such as the use of interceptor drones. - the article says.

The publication indicates that since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has not only increased drone production but also modernized them and changed deployment tactics. Currently, modern Russian drones can maneuver and fly at high altitudes, so Ukrainian air defense forces cannot shoot them down with machine guns.

Recently, the Russian Federation has been sending drones to an altitude of about 2 kilometers. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly difficult for our mobile units to intercept Shahed drones. When drones fly lower, they can be seen and shot down. First, they are detected acoustically, then visually, and with the help of thermal imaging cameras and targeting devices. It is only effective to open fire on them when the drone is flying at an altitude of up to 1 kilometer. - said Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine is currently forming new units to cover cities deep within the country with air defense systems equipped with interceptor drones, and is also training drone pilots.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Technological Staff meeting with reports on drones, their financing, and simplification of production. The main goal is maximum production of drones needed at the front and for city defense.

