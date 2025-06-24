Zelenskyy met with Macron. They discussed increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate the next joint steps and discuss diplomatic work to put pressure on Russia and increase support for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of the Ukrainian State informed about the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian attacks against civilians. A critical need for Ukraine is to strengthen its air defense.

Zelenskyy noted that the "Mirage" aircraft significantly strengthened the capabilities of Ukrainian strike aviation, especially in the destruction of enemy UAVs and cruise missiles. The leaders discussed the possibility of increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones to counter massive Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure by Iranian drones.

The Presidents of Ukraine and France also discussed expanding cooperation between the defense enterprises of the countries.

According to the OP, detailed attention is paid to the development of the coalition of willing and further diplomatic work to achieve a just and lasting peace. The leaders paid attention to increasing pressure on the Russian Federation and introducing tougher sanctions: reducing the ceiling price for Russian oil and introducing sanctions against Russian LNG.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Macron coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague and discussed the situation in the Middle East.

