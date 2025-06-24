Zelenskyy met with Macron. They discussed increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 16774 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 35044 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 38690 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
June 24, 12:48 PM • 62600 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 84730 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 111355 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 116739 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 89512 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65737 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68592 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 143452 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 101433 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 37877 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 95716 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 51030 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 51270 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 95974 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 101688 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 143701 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 171638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
The Hague
United States
Iran
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city center06:18 PM • 12788 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 25067 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 38082 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 116896 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 194250 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Hill
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The Guardian
Facebook

Zelenskyy met with Macron. They discussed increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and France, Zelenskyy and Macron, coordinated steps to increase pressure on Russia and increase support for Ukraine. Strengthening air defense, increasing the number of "Mirage" aircraft and the production of drones were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with Macron. They discussed increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate the next joint steps and discuss diplomatic work to put pressure on Russia and increase support for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Details

The Head of the Ukrainian State informed about the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian attacks against civilians. A critical need for Ukraine is to strengthen its air defense.

Zelenskyy noted that the "Mirage" aircraft significantly strengthened the capabilities of Ukrainian strike aviation, especially in the destruction of enemy UAVs and cruise missiles. The leaders discussed the possibility of increasing the number of "Mirages" and the production of interceptor drones to counter massive Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure by Iranian drones.

The Presidents of Ukraine and France also discussed expanding cooperation between the defense enterprises of the countries.

According to the OP, detailed attention is paid to the development of the coalition of willing and further diplomatic work to achieve a just and lasting peace. The leaders paid attention to increasing pressure on the Russian Federation and introducing tougher sanctions: reducing the ceiling price for Russian oil and introducing sanctions against Russian LNG.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Macron coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague and discussed the situation in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy met with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General: what was discussed24.06.25, 19:51 • 2748 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
The Hague
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9