Zelenskyy met with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General: what was discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to coordinate efforts between the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

For us, the most important thing is the unity of NATO countries, of all Europe and the European Union. This opens the way to strengthening Ukraine, providing us with strong support to help all our people. Thank you for air defense, additional military packages, and for standing firmly with us – said the Head of State.

Mark Rutte expressed confidence that in the future, support for Ukraine will be ensured and closely linked to the defense expenditures of NATO member states.

The President noted that Ukraine also counts on active cooperation with EU member states within the new SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense instrument, which provides for the allocation of up to 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry.

Trump said he would "probably" meet with Zelensky at the NATO summit

In addition, during the meeting, the negotiation process regarding Ukraine's EU membership was discussed in detail. As noted in the Office of the President, Kyiv expects that the leaders of the EU member states will reach a consensus on opening the first cluster "Fundamentals."

I am very pleased with the recent assessment by the European Commission of your striking reform work in such difficult conditions. Without a doubt, we have met the conditions for continuing the negotiation process for EU accession – noted António Costa.

The parties discussed in detail additional sanctions against the Russian Federation and the preparation of the 18th European Union sanctions package, which should increase pressure on the Russian energy and banking sectors and the shadow fleet, as well as reduce the price cap on Russian oil to 30 dollars.

We must pressure President Putin to come to the negotiating table and seriously engage in negotiations for a just and lasting peace. Therefore, the 18th sanctions package will be tough, tangible – added Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier

In The Hague, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Head of State thanked the Secretary General for the invitation to the summit in The Hague, emphasizing that this is a clear signal that our state is among the priorities on NATO's agenda.