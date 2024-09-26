Biden meets with Vietnam's president to strengthen relations

US President Joe Biden met with Vietnamese President To Lam on Wednesday to discuss further strengthening relations between the two countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The talks were aimed at deepening cooperation with Vietnam, a key manufacturing center in Southeast Asia, and counteracting its ties with China and russia.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where To Lam, leader of the ruling Communist Party, is making his first official visit to the United States as president.

