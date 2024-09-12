russia and china conducted joint firing and practiced maneuvers in the sea of Japan

Russian and Chinese warships have conducted joint firing and practiced maneuvers in the Sea of Japan as part of the Ocean-2024 military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, Russian and dPRK warships in the sea of Japan practiced “the organization of all types of defense.”

Acting under a single command, the crews of the ships repelled an attack by airborne assets of a simulated enemy with practical artillery firing, overcame an area with a mine threat and destroyed a sea floating mine - the russian defense ministry said in a statement.

It is reported that Russian and Chinese sailors also trained to fight high-speed unmanned boats, UAVs, and conducted night firing at a maritime target.

The joint Russian-Chinese warship detachment includes the corvettes Guchny, Perfect, Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and the support vessels of the PLA, as well as the destroyers Sinin and Wuxi, the frigate Lin Yi and the supply ship Taihu of the PLA Navy.

