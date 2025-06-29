$41.590.00
From approval of expansion to "threat": Putin radically changed rhetoric regarding NATO - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5026 views

Russian lies about NATO expansion as the "reason" for aggression against Ukraine do not correspond to Putin's statements in 2004. At that time, he welcomed the Alliance's expansion, stating that it would strengthen trust in Europe and the world, unlike current claims of a "threat."

From approval of expansion to "threat": Putin radically changed rhetoric regarding NATO - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Russia's lie about NATO expansion as the "reason" for aggression against Ukraine does not stand up to criticism – especially when compared to the words of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from 2004. This was written on social network X by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy, reports UNN.

Details

He refers to Putin's statement from April 8, 2004, in which he welcomes the NATO Secretary General to Moscow, stating: "Every country has the right to choose the option it considers most effective for ensuring its own security," and expresses hope that NATO expansion will "strengthen trust in Europe and throughout the world."

Fast forward to today, and the same Putin is talking about Russia being "deceived" by NATO expansion, which allegedly poses a "threat" to Russia. Putin is a pathological liar who is trying to rewrite history and justify his imperial war of aggression

- Tikhy noted.

Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg24.06.25, 10:34 • 91790 views

According to him, Russia's favorite propaganda tale about NATO's "promises" to Moscow in 1990 not to move east has also been repeatedly refuted - "including by Gorbachev, the then Soviet leader."

The truth is crystal clear: NATO enlargement never posed a real threat to Russia. It merely deprived Moscow of the opportunity to conquer sovereign European states. This is what Putin is really protesting against.

- the Ukrainian diplomat points out.

He added that the desire of Central and Eastern European countries to join NATO has always been "a driving force to protect their children from Russia's war and attempts at colonial domination."

"Remember this next time you hear Putin or someone else like him say that NATO is 'provoking' Russia into attacking its neighbors," Tikhy summarized.

Recall

During the main session of the North Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague, United States President Donald Trump promised that Russia would never attack NATO as long as he was president. Other leaders, for their part, praised Trump's efforts to increase European defense spending.

I don't trust Vladimir Putin - NATO Secretary General Rutte25.06.25, 16:47 • 2578 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

