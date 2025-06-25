$41.790.08
I don't trust Vladimir Putin - NATO Secretary General Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declared his distrust of Putin, citing lies about Russia's involvement in the MH17 disaster. Rutte also reaffirmed the Alliance's support for Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he does not trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Rutte announced this during a briefing at the NATO summit in The Hague, reports UNN.

Details

I have not spoken (with Donald Trump – ed.) about Vladimir Putin, I do not trust him. I dealt with him personally when the MH17 airliner was shot down in 2014. Putin said that he was not present in the Donbas, that he had no business in Ukraine. But that was a lie, we know that

- said Rutte.

Supplement

Rutte reported that the Alliance will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO membership.

We stand with Ukraine in its pursuit of peace and will support it on its irreversible path to NATO membership

- said Rutte.
Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Ukraine
