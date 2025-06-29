Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every day

A student in Thailand found an unusual solution: every day he rides five kilometers to school on a stallion named Sunny. UNN reports with reference to Sinar Harian and Bangkok Post.

Details

Thiraphat Ransavoranan has already become a minor sensation in Thailand. The 10th-grade student of Wisetchai Chan Tantivitthayaphum School chose an unusual mode of transport - he rides to class.

Although it is a common practice in Thailand for students to ride to school in pairs on bicycles or mopeds, horseback riding is rather an exception.

The boy told the Bangkok Post that horses are his passion. When he was in the first grade, he asked his grandmother to buy him a horse. He learned to ride and now owns two horses, he told the Thai newspaper.

Addition

School principal Nutchanart Yimchan praised the initiative. According to the head of the educational institution in Thailand, Thiraphat officially requested permission to bring his horse to school at the beginning of the academic year. Initially, students tied the horse near the school. Now the stallion is allowed to be kept on the school grounds.

Recall

