Chinese sales app Temu may be blocked in Indonesia
Kyiv • UNN
Indonesian authorities have asked Apple and Google to block the Chinese app Temu. This decision is aimed at protecting local small and medium-sized businesses from unhealthy competition with cheap Chinese goods.
The Indonesian authorities have asked Apple and Google to block the Chinese app Temu from selling various goods in the country. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Minister of Communications of Indonesia Budi Arye Setiadi, UNN reports .
Details
According to the official, this step is aimed at preventive protection of small and medium-sized businesses in Indonesia that cannot compete with the cheap goods offered in the app.
Budi is convinced that Temu's business model, which connects consumers directly with factories in China to significantly reduce prices, is unhealthy competition.
The official added that Indonesia could also block any investment by Temu in local e-commerce.
