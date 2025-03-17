In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years

In Ukraine, from 2022 to 2024, six sentences have been handed down for creating content on the OnlyFans platform. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

According to the collected information, from 2022 to 2024, five women and two men were found guilty of working on OnlyFans. Women mainly for publishing explicit content there, one man for posting porn videos on OnlyFans. In most cases, the defendants were given probationary sentences.

Verdicts for working on OnlyFans

In 2022, the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv sentenced a girl who published photos and videos of a pornographic nature on OnlyFans to two years of probation.

The court also ruled to deprive her of the right to engage in activities related to the production and distribution of images of a pornographic nature, as well as the production and storage of video products of a pornographic nature for the purpose of distribution for 2 years.

In 2022, the Industrial District Court of Dnipropetrovsk found an OnlyFans model guilty and sentenced her to two years of probation.

Thus, a girl in Kramatorsk created her own account, in which she registered under the nickname lilVicki (VIP).

The investigation established that the girl made an unspecified number, but no less than 88 videos, which are video products of a pornographic nature, containing a demonstration of her naked body and genitals, other acts of a sexual nature. They were published on the OnlyFans website.

The verdict states that she was deprived of the right to hold positions related to computer technologies or engage in activities related to the distribution of information of any kind on web resources for a period of two years.

In 2023, the Avtozavodsky District Court sentenced a couple from Kremenchuk to one year of probation each for filming their sex and posting the video on OnlyFans.

The man offered his common-law wife to film sexual acts between themselves and with her participation alone on a video camera and upload the specified products to the OnlyFans web resource. In addition to the video, there were publications of pornographic photos of the girl.

It is noted that for the period from June 2022 to February 14, 2023, the couple earned $1,594.

Each of them must compensate the procedural costs associated with the involvement of experts in the amount of UAH 13,459.24.

In 2024, the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv fined a girl from Odesa region 35,700 hryvnias for distributing her own photos and videos of a pornographic nature through the OnlyFans platform.

In addition, the court ordered the girl to recover procedural costs for conducting examinations in the amount of UAH 9,844.64 in favor of the state.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv in 2024 sentenced an OnlyFans model to a prison sentence with a probationary period of one year.

A girl from Lviv region published on the platform photos that, according to the expert opinion, belong to products of a pornographic nature.

The court also ordered to confiscate her iPhone 14 mobile phone, from which she posted photos on OnlyFans, to the state revenue and recover from the girl the costs of conducting examinations in the amount of UAH 13,631.04 to the state revenue.

The Bahliyskyi District Court of Dniprodzerzhynsk found guilty an entrepreneur from Kamianske in posting porn videos on OnlyFans, which were created by his accomplice. The court sentenced the man to 3 years of imprisonment with a probationary period of 1 year.

The court also ordered to recover from the entrepreneur in favor of the state the cost of conducting examinations in the amount of 15,145 hryvnias 60 kopecks.

In addition, the court decided to deprive the man of the right to hold positions related to IT technologies or engage in activities related to the distribution of information of any kind on web resources for a period of 1 year.

Thus, the man created an account on OnlyFans, using the personal data of an accomplice and posting there video recordings of a pornographic nature, which were created and sent to him by the girl-accomplice. In total, from January 17, 2022 to August 30, 2023, he posted 28 videos on OnlyFans.

OnlyFans and taxes

In December 2024, it was reported that 350 models of the OnlyFans Internet platform, which shares erotic content, declared UAH 305.4 million in income. They paid UAH 59 million in income tax and military duty.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported in 2024 that the adult content platform OnlyFans itself pays taxes in Ukraine, but this is currently not possible for "Ukrainian actors", although there are more than 5,000 of them who have earned more than $120 million in just three years.

Decriminalization of pornography in Ukraine

Last year, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement supported draft law No. 12191 on "decriminalization of pornography" with 11 votes in favor. The document should amend Article 301 of the Criminal Code regarding the storage and distribution of content of an intimate nature.

People's Deputy Zheleznyak explained that it is about the decriminalization of pornography, because it is legalized, and Ukraine has been collecting millions of taxes from the same OnlyFans for a couple of years.

People's Deputy briefly said what is expected: "We are simply changing Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not thrown in prison for 3-5 years for filming and distributing videos of an intimate nature. That's all."

In January of this year, the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the National Police does not support the initiative to decriminalize pornography.

Vyhivskyi noted that the bill needs to be finalized and contradicts some laws.

He reported that almost 2,000 criminal offenses were registered in 2024 under Art. 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Child pornography).

"All this legalization will lead to the fact that all this will be available to adults. Now there is a war and the Russians are destabilizing the situation with various cyber attacks, hybrid attacks, so this may become an additional area for their speculation," Vyhivskyi believes.

Also, in his opinion, this will have a negative impact on moral values, especially children.