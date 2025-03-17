In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168382 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106121 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124809 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159686 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37788 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85258 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23448 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20310 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16177 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85333 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106346 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168372 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159768 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20361 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23503 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37858 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47136 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135737 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272324 views

From 2022 to 2024, courts have handed down six sentences for creating content on OnlyFans. Five women and two men have been found guilty, mostly given probation.

In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years

In Ukraine, from 2022 to 2024, six sentences have been handed down for creating content on the OnlyFans platform. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

According to the collected information, from 2022 to 2024, five women and two men were found guilty of working on OnlyFans. Women mainly for publishing explicit content there, one man for posting porn videos on OnlyFans. In most cases, the defendants were given probationary sentences.

Verdicts for working on OnlyFans

In 2022, the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv sentenced a girl who published photos and videos of a pornographic nature on OnlyFans to two years of probation.

The court also ruled to deprive her of the right to engage in activities related to the production and distribution of images of a pornographic nature, as well as the production and storage of video products of a pornographic nature for the purpose of distribution for 2 years.

In 2022, the Industrial District Court of Dnipropetrovsk found an OnlyFans model guilty and sentenced her to two years of probation.

Thus, a girl in Kramatorsk created her own account, in which she registered under the nickname lilVicki (VIP).

The investigation established that the girl made an unspecified number, but no less than 88 videos, which are video products of a pornographic nature, containing a demonstration of her naked body and genitals, other acts of a sexual nature. They were published on the OnlyFans website.

The verdict states that she was deprived of the right to hold positions related to computer technologies or engage in activities related to the distribution of information of any kind on web resources for a period of two years.

OnlyFans model Lily Phillips was left without the opportunity to rent a house due to a scandalous “experiment”02.01.25, 17:04 • 111632 views

In 2023, the Avtozavodsky District Court sentenced a couple from Kremenchuk to one year of probation each for filming their sex and posting the video on OnlyFans.

The man offered his common-law wife to film sexual acts between themselves and with her participation alone on a video camera and upload the specified products to the OnlyFans web resource. In addition to the video, there were publications of pornographic photos of the girl.

It is noted that for the period from June 2022 to February 14, 2023, the couple earned $1,594.

Each of them must compensate the procedural costs associated with the involvement of experts in the amount of UAH 13,459.24.

In 2024, the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv fined a girl from Odesa region 35,700 hryvnias for distributing her own photos and videos of a pornographic nature through the OnlyFans platform.

In addition, the court ordered the girl to recover procedural costs for conducting examinations in the amount of UAH 9,844.64 in favor of the state.

Revised draft law on decriminalization of porn registered in the Rada: what it provides for11.11.24, 15:42 • 17695 views

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv in 2024 sentenced an OnlyFans model to a prison sentence with a probationary period of one year.

A girl from Lviv region published on the platform photos that, according to the expert opinion, belong to products of a pornographic nature.

The court also ordered to confiscate her iPhone 14 mobile phone, from which she posted photos on OnlyFans, to the state revenue and recover from the girl the costs of conducting examinations in the amount of UAH 13,631.04 to the state revenue. 

The Bahliyskyi District Court of Dniprodzerzhynsk found guilty an entrepreneur from Kamianske in posting porn videos on OnlyFans, which were created by his accomplice. The court sentenced the man to 3 years of imprisonment with a probationary period of 1 year.

The court also ordered to recover from the entrepreneur in favor of the state the cost of conducting examinations in the amount of 15,145 hryvnias 60 kopecks.

In addition, the court decided to deprive the man of the right to hold positions related to IT technologies or engage in activities related to the distribution of information of any kind on web resources for a period of 1 year.

Thus, the man created an account on OnlyFans, using the personal data of an accomplice and posting there video recordings of a pornographic nature, which were created and sent to him by the girl-accomplice. In total, from January 17, 2022 to August 30, 2023, he posted 28 videos on OnlyFans.

In Ukraine, more than five thousand OnlyFans models earned almost $80 million in 202212.11.24, 18:52 • 30073 views

OnlyFans and taxes

In December 2024, it was reported that 350 models of the OnlyFans Internet platform, which shares erotic content, declared UAH 305.4 million in income. They paid UAH 59 million in income tax and military duty.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported in 2024 that the adult content platform OnlyFans itself pays taxes in Ukraine, but this is currently not possible for "Ukrainian actors", although there are more than 5,000 of them who have earned more than $120 million in just three years.

Decriminalization of pornography in Ukraine

Last year, the parliamentary committee on law enforcement supported draft law No. 12191 on "decriminalization of pornography" with 11 votes in favor. The document should amend Article 301 of the Criminal Code regarding the storage and distribution of content of an intimate nature.

People's Deputy Zheleznyak explained that it is about the decriminalization of pornography, because it is legalized, and Ukraine has been collecting millions of taxes from the same OnlyFans for a couple of years.

People's Deputy briefly said what is expected: "We are simply changing Article 301 of the Criminal Code so that adults are not thrown in prison for 3-5 years for filming and distributing videos of an intimate nature. That's all."

In January of this year, the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the National Police does not support the initiative to decriminalize pornography.

Vyhivskyi noted that the bill needs to be finalized and contradicts some laws.

He reported that almost 2,000 criminal offenses were registered in 2024 under Art. 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Child pornography).

"All this legalization will lead to the fact that all this will be available to adults. Now there is a war and the Russians are destabilizing the situation with various cyber attacks, hybrid attacks, so this may become an additional area for their speculation," Vyhivskyi believes.

Also, in his opinion, this will have a negative impact on moral values, especially children.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Kyiv
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35