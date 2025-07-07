Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine

On Monday, July 7, it will be hot in Ukraine. Forecasters predict air temperatures in some regions above 36 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on July 7, severe heat is expected throughout Ukraine. Despite this, on Monday, there will be variable cloudiness throughout the country.

The beginning of the week will be without precipitation, only in the western, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions there will be short-term rain during the day, with thunderstorms in some places.

The wind will be southerly, southeasterly, within 7-12 m/s.

On Monday, July 7, the daytime temperature will be quite hot — +30...+34 °C, with severe heat in some places — +35...+36 °C.

In Kyiv, Monday will be hot, up to +33 °C. No precipitation, sunny.

