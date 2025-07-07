$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 26973 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 98921 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 105913 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 204996 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 341040 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 356098 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141992 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116811 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127377 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195634 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 799 views

On July 7, strong heat up to +36°C is expected in Ukraine, with only short-term rains and thunderstorms possible in the west, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions. In Kyiv, the temperature will reach +33°C with no precipitation.

Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine

On Monday, July 7, it will be hot in Ukraine. Forecasters predict air temperatures in some regions above 36 degrees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecasts of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on July 7, severe heat is expected throughout Ukraine. Despite this, on Monday, there will be variable cloudiness throughout the country.

The beginning of the week will be without precipitation, only in the western, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions there will be short-term rain during the day, with thunderstorms in some places.

The wind will be southerly, southeasterly, within 7-12 m/s.

On Monday, July 7, the daytime temperature will be quite hot — +30...+34 °C, with severe heat in some places — +35...+36 °C.

In Kyiv, Monday will be hot, up to +33 °C. No precipitation, sunny.

Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains04.07.25, 07:57 • 127361 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
