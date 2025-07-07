$41.730.01
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5616 views

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna stated that the start of Ukraine's EU accession talks does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. Hungary's blocking has pushed the EU to seek legal solutions for continuing European integration.

Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna

The start of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the European Union does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. The blocking by Hungary has only pushed the EU to a deeper analysis of the enlargement procedure and the search for legal solutions to continue European integration. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

A week ago, the Danish presidency began. It will last for half a year, and at the very beginning of this presidency, we had the opportunity to synchronize our plans. There was a meeting at the level of President Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Denmark. We now clearly understand that in order to open negotiations, unanimity of decision, a decision of 27 countries, is not required. This was the practice in previous years. And today, none of the fundamental EU documents provides for an obligation to make a decision unanimously. Therefore, we are currently working in this direction.

- said Stefanishyna.

She noted that Hungary's blocking of Ukraine's accession to the EU became an impetus for an in-depth study of the issue of EU enlargement.

This is a priority of the European Commission, a mandate given by the 27 EU member states. Such political dumping by Hungary, which reduces the EU's ambitions through blocking, became an impetus for analysis and finding a solution, and it became clear that neither the Treaty on the European Union nor any decisions adopted at the level of the European Parliament or the European Council have obligations for it to be a unanimous decision. A unanimous decision only concerns the closure of negotiations or the closure of certain areas.

- added Stefanishyna.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country had stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

In Poland, support for Ukraine's accession and membership in the European Union is weakening. This is happening against the backdrop of Karol Nawrocki's election as the country's new president.

In Copenhagen, they insist that the EU treaty clause allowing countries to vote to exclude or punish a member that violates the bloc's rules should already be applied to Budapest.

