All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 8251 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 30884 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 45059 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 63058 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116720 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 53885 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 77916 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136053 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 130894 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 260175 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+33°
3m/s
31%
744mm
Popular news
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the regionJuly 7, 06:56 AM • 101373 views
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 68510 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 41660 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 17680 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 10770 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 8239 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 8294 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 11236 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 18127 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 116720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 42002 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 260175 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 104994 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 224292 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 248846 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5433 views

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency did not cancel the tender for the purchase of a Hyundai Staria Bronze car in the top configuration for almost UAH 3 million. This happened despite public outrage and criticism from anti-corruption activists.

All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has not abandoned the idea of purchasing a Hyundai Staria Bronze car in the top configuration for almost 3 million hryvnias, despite public outrage and criticism from anti-corruption activists. This is evidenced by data from the Prozorro public procurement platform, writes UNN.

Details

ARMA announced a tender for the purchase of a Hyundai Staria Bronze car for almost 3 million hryvnias. Among the tender requirements for the car are: all-wheel drive, leather interior, ventilation and heated seats system, navigation system, premium BOSE acoustics, 360-degree camera, chrome elements, interior lighting in 64 colors, two safes, and ARMA logo branding.

Transparency International Ukraine noted that the tender requirements for the car "were practically copied from the page of this specific car model on the manufacturer's website." And the expert community believes that in conditions of war and limited resources, the purchase of a car in a premium configuration is at least inappropriate.

"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"03.07.25, 17:09 • 213512 views

Despite the criticism, the Agency decided not to cancel the tender. As expected, given how the conditions were written, only one company participated in it - LLC "Bogdan Auto". According to YouControl data, the company is associated with ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

Probably, transporting management comfortably to official events and on business trips is more important for ARMA than its reputation and the appropriate spending of funds.

Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"24.06.25, 12:55 • 195430 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Petro Poroshenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9