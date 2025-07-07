All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has not abandoned the idea of purchasing a Hyundai Staria Bronze car in the top configuration for almost 3 million hryvnias, despite public outrage and criticism from anti-corruption activists. This is evidenced by data from the Prozorro public procurement platform, writes UNN.

Details

ARMA announced a tender for the purchase of a Hyundai Staria Bronze car for almost 3 million hryvnias. Among the tender requirements for the car are: all-wheel drive, leather interior, ventilation and heated seats system, navigation system, premium BOSE acoustics, 360-degree camera, chrome elements, interior lighting in 64 colors, two safes, and ARMA logo branding.

Transparency International Ukraine noted that the tender requirements for the car "were practically copied from the page of this specific car model on the manufacturer's website." And the expert community believes that in conditions of war and limited resources, the purchase of a car in a premium configuration is at least inappropriate.

"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"

Despite the criticism, the Agency decided not to cancel the tender. As expected, given how the conditions were written, only one company participated in it - LLC "Bogdan Auto". According to YouControl data, the company is associated with ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

Probably, transporting management comfortably to official events and on business trips is more important for ARMA than its reputation and the appropriate spending of funds.

Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"