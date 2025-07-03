The company "Alakor City", whose beneficiary is a citizen of the Russian Federation, is participating for the second time in the competition for the selection of a manager for the capital's shopping mall "Gulliver", despite public outcry and risks to national security. UNN journalists investigated who might be interested in the Asset Recovery and Management Agency itself in having this particular company acquire the asset.

Details

The second competition for the selection of a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping mall is entering its decisive phase. Of the three bidding companies, only two remain - PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" and LLC "Alakor City". The latter already participated in the first competition for the selection of a manager for "Gulliver" and was removed from the race due to the Russian citizenship of its owner, Dmytro Adamovsky, which was confirmed by intelligence agencies as a result of the company's verification.

This fact should have automatically made the company's participation in such competitions impossible, however, "Alakor City" is not only again admitted to the competition, but also has every chance of acquiring the asset.

This raises a logical question: could someone within ARMA be interested in the victory of "Alakor City"?

The name of Grigol Katamadze, Deputy Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, has been repeatedly mentioned in the public sphere in the context of questionable decisions regarding the management of seized assets. In particular, a scandal recently erupted because Katamadze could have facilitated the company "Petro Oil and Chemicals", headed by his son Irakli Katamadze, to win the tender for "UkrBud". After the disclosure, the State Property Fund still refused to sign the purchase and sale agreement for "UkrBud" with "Petro Oil and Chemicals". However, despite the obvious public outcry, there has been no reaction from the leadership of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency so far.

So, according to media reports, Grigol Katamadze, through his son, has long-standing ties with the business environment of Dmytro Adamovsky, the beneficiary of the company "Alakor City".

These contacts, of course, are not direct evidence of influence on the current competition, but the fact itself is alarming, and even a potential conflict of interest should be subject to verification by law enforcement agencies.

If "Alakor City" is allowed to manage the object in the center of the capital, it will indicate not only the imperfection of the system's work, but also, possibly, a conscious action by someone from the ARMA leadership. Society has the right to know who and how influences such decisions.

For more details on who Dmytro Adamovsky is and how he is connected to the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko, read here.

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has repeatedly been at the center of scandals involving seized property. Recently, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, reported that the head of ARMA signed the third asset management agreement for 2025 – the seized asset is transferred to the management of individuals likely connected to the Russian owner. The head of the anti-corruption committee called the situation a "two-step move," as Olena Duma initially stated that she would not allow Russian owners to manage assets, and then "calmly chose a company... which the investigation considers connected to those very owners" as the manager.