$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 4393 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 13906 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 18126 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 32584 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 43211 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 80016 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 51418 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 49866 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 39177 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29078 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.6m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threatJuly 3, 05:52 AM • 74713 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 35606 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense plan09:55 AM • 63438 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from office10:55 AM • 56498 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 37371 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"02:09 PM • 7814 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes01:33 PM • 13613 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 14859 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 22026 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 38461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 36386 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 52260 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 59847 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 66584 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 120953 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6949 views

The company "Alakor City", whose beneficiary is a citizen of the Russian Federation, is participating for the second time in the competition for the management of the capital's Gulliver shopping mall, despite previous rejection. This raises questions about possible interest within ARMA, particularly due to the deputy head of ARMA's connections with the business environment of the company's owner.

"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"

The company "Alakor City", whose beneficiary is a citizen of the Russian Federation, is participating for the second time in the competition for the selection of a manager for the capital's shopping mall "Gulliver", despite public outcry and risks to national security. UNN journalists investigated who might be interested in the Asset Recovery and Management Agency itself in having this particular company acquire the asset.

Details

The second competition for the selection of a manager for the "Gulliver" shopping mall is entering its decisive phase. Of the three bidding companies, only two remain - PE "LIMEX EXPRESS KYIV" and LLC "Alakor City". The latter already participated in the first competition for the selection of a manager for "Gulliver" and was removed from the race due to the Russian citizenship of its owner, Dmytro Adamovsky, which was confirmed by intelligence agencies as a result of the company's verification.

This fact should have automatically made the company's participation in such competitions impossible, however, "Alakor City" is not only again admitted to the competition, but also has every chance of acquiring the asset.

This raises a logical question: could someone within ARMA be interested in the victory of "Alakor City"?

The name of Grigol Katamadze, Deputy Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, has been repeatedly mentioned in the public sphere in the context of questionable decisions regarding the management of seized assets. In particular, a scandal recently erupted because Katamadze could have facilitated the company "Petro Oil and Chemicals", headed by his son Irakli Katamadze, to win the tender for "UkrBud". After the disclosure, the State Property Fund still refused to sign the purchase and sale agreement for "UkrBud" with "Petro Oil and Chemicals". However, despite the obvious public outcry, there has been no reaction from the leadership of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency so far.

So, according to media reports, Grigol Katamadze, through his son, has long-standing ties with the business environment of Dmytro Adamovsky, the beneficiary of the company "Alakor City".

These contacts, of course, are not direct evidence of influence on the current competition, but the fact itself is alarming, and even a potential conflict of interest should be subject to verification by law enforcement agencies.

If "Alakor City" is allowed to manage the object in the center of the capital, it will indicate not only the imperfection of the system's work, but also, possibly, a conscious action by someone from the ARMA leadership. Society has the right to know who and how influences such decisions.

For more details on who Dmytro Adamovsky is and how he is connected to the entourage of former President Petro Poroshenko, read here

Recall

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency has repeatedly been at the center of scandals involving seized property. Recently, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, reported that the head of ARMA signed the third asset management agreement for 2025 – the seized asset is transferred to the management of individuals likely connected to the Russian owner. The head of the anti-corruption committee called the situation a "two-step move," as Olena Duma initially stated that she would not allow Russian owners to manage assets, and then "calmly chose a company... which the investigation considers connected to those very owners" as the manager.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Petro Poroshenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9