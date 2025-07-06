$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 1537 views

As a result of the attack on Kremenchuk, 14 buildings were damaged, including a kindergarten and nine apartment buildings. There is no information about casualties at the military facility.

Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties

Due to the Russian attack on Kremenchuk in Poltava region, a preschool educational institution and nine apartment buildings were damaged, among other things. There is no information about military personnel or civilians injured due to the damage to the building of the Kremenchuk District Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support (TCC and SP). This was reported to UNN journalist by Vitaliy Sarantsyev, spokesman for the Ground Forces Command.

Details

As of 13:20, according to information from duty services, the following damage was established as a result of the enemy attack on Kremenchuk: 14 buildings and structures, 4 vehicles, one military (TCC building - ed.)

 - Sarantsyev said.

Also, according to him, the following were damaged:

  • administrative building – 1 unit;
    • apartment buildings – 9 units;
      • preschool educational institution – 1 unit;
        • other (offices, trade and industrial facilities) – 3 units.

          Information regarding damaged buildings and structures is being clarified. There is no information about injured military personnel or civilians at the military facility. We have not received information from other locations

          - Sarantsyev reported.

          Context

          Today, July 6, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a hit occurred on the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP. Due to the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP, as well as a residential building nearby.

          Attack on the TCC in Poltava on July 3: the death toll has increased

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          SocietyWar
          Poltava Oblast
          Kremenchuk
