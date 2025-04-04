In Kremenchuk, a man shot a military officer of the TCC with a traumatic pistol, wounding him in the leg. The police detained the attacker and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure were damaged as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs on the Kremenchuk community. As a result, 87 consumers lost power supply, and no one was injured.
In Kremenchuk, an explosion occurred after a warning about the flight of an enemy missile from the northeast. The Air Force also reported a missile threat to Kryvyi Rih.
An enemy attack on Poltava region has damaged the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary reports, civilian facilities were not affected, and specialists are working to restore power supply.
A woman wounded during a massive Russian attack on November 17 has died in a hospital in the Poltava region. Doctors fought for the life of the victim to the last, said the head of RMA Vitaly Pronin.
Local residents of Kremenchuk report explosions in the city. Earlier, the air force spotted groups of enemy “Shahed” in the south of Poltava region near Kremenchuk.
The body of Dmitry Golenkov, chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron, was found in the Bryansk region. He was involved in missile attacks on a shopping center in Kremenchuk and a residential building in Dnipro.
In the village of Mylovydivka, Kremenchuk district, 10 pigs died due to African swine fever. Quarantine was introduced in three villages and a surveillance zone was established in other settlements of the district.
The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Poltava region. Earlier, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and Poltava, and the Air Force reported a high-speed target in that direction.
Explosions were recorded in Kremenchuk and Poltava, as reported by the head of the Poltava RMA. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Poltava region.
The Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters has developed extractors for removing fragments used by surgeons. Over 2.5 years, the volunteers have delivered more than 2,000 of these devices to Ukrainian medical professionals.
A tanker truck crashed into a checkpoint on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway. The accident killed a 40-year-old police officer and seriously injured two people. The driver was detained, and the gas tank was not depressurized.
Ukrainian Air Force aircraft were warned of a high-speed target on Kremenchuk. Two MiG-31Ks were spotted taking off from an airfield in Russia and launching “Daggers”, and 4 missiles were warned of Starokonstantinov.
The government appointed Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Three deputy ministers were dismissed, and the appointment of two heads of district state administrations and a deputy head of the RSA was approved.
Local resident was found dead at a power substation in Kremenchuk. The police have launched an investigation, believing that the man was electrocuted.
At night, Russian UAV attacked Poltava region. A civilian house and yard were damaged in Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
A transgender man kidnapped a 4-day-old baby from a perinatal center in Poltava region, claiming he wanted to have a child he would never be able to have, and now faces 5 to 10 years in prison.
A 4-day-old girl was kidnapped from a perinatal center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and the search for her continues, with police considering various versions of the incident.
A 4-day-old girl was kidnapped from a perinatal center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, prompting law enforcement to open a criminal case and launch a search.
4-day-old girl goes missing from postpartum ward of perinatal center in Kremenchuk.
There was an explosion in the Kremenchuk community in Poltava region.
In the Poltava region, the police neutralized an armed gang led by a criminal boss, which was preparing to kill a police officer and a local deputy.
Two teenagers were hit by a car and hospitalized as a result of an accident in a parking lot in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.
A new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, to help citizens find jobs in the armed forces and recruit motivated soldiers.
In Poltava Oblast, 6,620 consumers were temporarily cut off from power due to wind gusts, with emergency power outages in five communities.
Ukrainians in the Poltava region received fake reports of an alleged evacuation, which the State Emergency Service denied as hostile disinformation aimed at destabilizing the situation.
An explosion was heard in Kremenchuk. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an enemy drone heading toward the city.
The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for spreading russian propaganda commissioned by russian special services, including justifying russian war crimes and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
russian drones were spotted flying in different directions across Ukraine.
Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, during an air raid, as reported by local sources and confirmed by residents.