We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15811 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28899 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64875 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213942 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122677 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391951 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213760 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244227 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
News by theme

In Kremenchuk, a man wounded a soldier with a traumatic weapon: law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances

In Kremenchuk, a man shot a military officer of the TCC with a traumatic pistol, wounding him in the leg. The police detained the attacker and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Society • March 19, 08:10 AM • 12040 views

Poltava region suffered night attack by Russian drones: damage and power outage

Residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure were damaged as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs on the Kremenchuk community. As a result, 87 consumers lost power supply, and no one was injured.

War • January 21, 07:32 AM • 33099 views

An explosion occurred in Poltava region

In Kremenchuk, an explosion occurred after a warning about the flight of an enemy missile from the northeast. The Air Force also reported a missile threat to Kryvyi Rih.

War • December 25, 08:09 AM • 17877 views

Russia's attack on Poltava region caused damage to energy infrastructure

An enemy attack on Poltava region has damaged the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary reports, civilian facilities were not affected, and specialists are working to restore power supply.

Society • December 25, 07:45 AM • 17060 views

In the Poltava region, a woman who was injured during the attack of the Russian Federation on November 17 died

A woman wounded during a massive Russian attack on November 17 has died in a hospital in the Poltava region. Doctors fought for the life of the victim to the last, said the head of RMA Vitaly Pronin.

War • December 2, 09:14 AM • 19827 views

Explosions are heard in Kremenchuk - media

Local residents of Kremenchuk report explosions in the city. Earlier, the air force spotted groups of enemy “Shahed” in the south of Poltava region near Kremenchuk.

War • October 30, 06:13 PM • 26125 views

He was involved in the attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk: DIU announces elimination of enemy air squadron's chief of staff in Russia

The body of Dmitry Golenkov, chief of staff of a Russian aviation squadron, was found in the Bryansk region. He was involved in missile attacks on a shopping center in Kremenchuk and a residential building in Dnipro.

War • October 21, 06:18 AM • 17170 views

African swine fever detected in Poltava region, quarantine introduced in three villages

In the village of Mylovydivka, Kremenchuk district, 10 pigs died due to African swine fever. Quarantine was introduced in three villages and a surveillance zone was established in other settlements of the district.

Society • October 12, 12:18 PM • 53023 views

No hits to civilian infrastructure recorded in Poltava region - RMA

The head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said that no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded in Poltava region. Earlier, explosions were heard in Kremenchuk and Poltava, and the Air Force reported a high-speed target in that direction.

Society • October 8, 08:17 PM • 35158 views

Explosions occurred in Kremenchuk and Poltava

Explosions were recorded in Kremenchuk and Poltava, as reported by the head of the Poltava RMA. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Poltava region.

War • October 8, 07:06 PM • 39798 views

The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about unique extractors created by Ukrainian volunteers

The Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters has developed extractors for removing fragments used by surgeons. Over 2.5 years, the volunteers have delivered more than 2,000 of these devices to Ukrainian medical professionals.

War • October 3, 12:39 PM • 15256 views

A gas tanker crashed into a checkpoint in Rivne region: a police officer and a soldier were seriously injured

A tanker truck crashed into a checkpoint on the Kyiv-Kovel-Yahodyn highway. The accident killed a 40-year-old police officer and seriously injured two people. The driver was detained, and the gas tank was not depressurized.

Crimes and emergencies • September 28, 10:51 AM • 21849 views

Air Force warns of high-speed enemy target at Kremenchuk

Ukrainian Air Force aircraft were warned of a high-speed target on Kremenchuk. Two MiG-31Ks were spotted taking off from an airfield in Russia and launching “Daggers”, and 4 missiles were warned of Starokonstantinov.

War • September 27, 02:07 PM • 16241 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has made personnel decisions on four ministries, two RSAs and the Sumy RSA

The government appointed Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Three deputy ministers were dismissed, and the appointment of two heads of district state administrations and a deputy head of the RSA was approved.

Politics • September 20, 11:17 AM • 14314 views

Man's body found at power substation in Kremenchuk

Local resident was found dead at a power substation in Kremenchuk. The police have launched an investigation, believing that the man was electrocuted.

Crimes and emergencies • July 31, 11:18 AM • 15012 views

Poltava region suffered a drone attack from Russia at night: a house was damaged

At night, Russian UAV attacked Poltava region. A civilian house and yard were damaged in Kremenchuk district. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

War • July 18, 05:25 AM • 29584 views

A transsexual man kidnapped a baby from a perinatal center in Poltava region, police detain him

A transgender man kidnapped a 4-day-old baby from a perinatal center in Poltava region, claiming he wanted to have a child he would never be able to have, and now faces 5 to 10 years in prison.

Society • July 16, 06:26 PM • 27993 views
Exclusive

Abduction of a baby in Poltava region: search continues

A 4-day-old girl was kidnapped from a perinatal center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and the search for her continues, with police considering various versions of the incident.

Society • July 16, 05:35 PM • 109740 views

Abduction of a newborn girl from the perinatal center in Kremenchuk: investigation initiated under two articles

A 4-day-old girl was kidnapped from a perinatal center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, prompting law enforcement to open a criminal case and launch a search.

Crimes and emergencies • July 15, 10:39 AM • 15066 views

In Poltava region, police are looking for a missing 4-day-old baby: what is known

4-day-old girl goes missing from postpartum ward of perinatal center in Kremenchuk.

Crimes and emergencies • July 14, 05:53 PM • 23876 views

Explosion in Kremenchuk community in Poltava region

There was an explosion in the Kremenchuk community in Poltava region.

Society • July 5, 10:24 PM • 85899 views

Gang led by criminal authority will be tried in Poltava region: they suspected of preparing murder of police officer and local deputy

In the Poltava region, the police neutralized an armed gang led by a criminal boss, which was preparing to kill a police officer and a local deputy.

Crimes and emergencies • June 10, 08:17 AM • 22594 views

A car hits two teenagers near a shopping center in Poltava region

Two teenagers were hit by a car and hospitalized as a result of an accident in a parking lot in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

Society • May 24, 08:35 AM • 17591 views

New Recruitment Center of the Ukrainian Army opened in Poltava region

A new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, to help citizens find jobs in the armed forces and recruit motivated soldiers.

Society • May 7, 02:24 PM • 37851 views

Bad weather in Poltava region: more than 6.6 thousand consumers lost power

In Poltava Oblast, 6,620 consumers were temporarily cut off from power due to wind gusts, with emergency power outages in five communities.

Society • May 7, 01:48 PM • 100280 views

“Evacuation from Poltava region”: SES warns Ukrainians of another russian fake

Ukrainians in the Poltava region received fake reports of an alleged evacuation, which the State Emergency Service denied as hostile disinformation aimed at destabilizing the situation.

War • April 28, 07:31 PM • 65406 views

Explosion occurs in Kremenchuk

An explosion was heard in Kremenchuk. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported an enemy drone heading toward the city.

War • April 23, 07:56 PM • 70221 views

A man who spread russian propaganda at the request of the russian special services was sentenced to 15 years in prison

The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for spreading russian propaganda commissioned by russian special services, including justifying russian war crimes and discrediting the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

War • April 18, 02:12 PM • 21747 views

Movement of enemy UAVs in different directions on the territory of Ukraine was spotted

russian drones were spotted flying in different directions across Ukraine.

War • March 30, 12:40 AM • 107994 views

Explosions occurred in Kremenchuk, Poltava region

Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, during an air raid, as reported by local sources and confirmed by residents.

Society • March 22, 09:54 PM • 49917 views