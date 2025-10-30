Shooting at Kremenchuk TCC: two servicemen wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kremenchuk RTCC and SP, a man brought by the police pulled out a pistol and wounded two servicemen. The injured are in the hospital, their lives are not in danger.
In the Kremenchuk RTCK and SP, during the processing of documents and mandatory inspection, a man brought by the police to the assembly point pulled out a pistol and fired several shots. As a result, two servicemen sustained leg injuries. This was reported by the Poltava OTCK and SP, according to UNN.
On October 30, at about 4 p.m., the police escorted a conscripted citizen to the assembly point of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP. During the processing of documents and mandatory inspection, in response to a police officer's question about the presence of prohibited items or substances, he pulled out a pistol (previously converted from a traumatic TT) and fired several shots. As a result, two servicemen sustained leg injuries. As of now, the servicemen are in the hospital, their lives are not in danger.
It is noted that the shooter was detained by the police, and investigative actions are ongoing.
Recall
Local Telegram channels reported about a shooting in the Kremenchuk RTCK, as a result of which two people were injured.