Shooting at Kremenchuk TCC: two servicemen wounded

In the Kremenchuk RTCK and SP, during the processing of documents and mandatory inspection, a man brought by the police to the assembly point pulled out a pistol and fired several shots. As a result, two servicemen sustained leg injuries. This was reported by the Poltava OTCK and SP, according to UNN.

On October 30, at about 4 p.m., the police escorted a conscripted citizen to the assembly point of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP. During the processing of documents and mandatory inspection, in response to a police officer's question about the presence of prohibited items or substances, he pulled out a pistol (previously converted from a traumatic TT) and fired several shots. As a result, two servicemen sustained leg injuries. As of now, the servicemen are in the hospital, their lives are not in danger. - the message says.

It is noted that the shooter was detained by the police, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Local Telegram channels reported about a shooting in the Kremenchuk RTCK, as a result of which two people were injured.