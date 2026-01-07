Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime Minister

The Czech Republic may continue to participate in the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, but only if it is financed by other states. This was stated by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, as reported by UNN.

According to him, no funds from Czech citizens will be invested in the ammunition initiative.

We, as a state, should not give money from the Czech budget. But, I think, we can remain part of this initiative provided that other states provide the financing. - Babiš noted.

He added that Czech companies have know-how in this matter, but everything should happen "transparently, without corruption," and the issue will be discussed on January 7 at a meeting of the State Security Council.

Recently, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš promised to review his predecessors' initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. According to him, the initiative on weapons for Ukraine is a "good thing," but the Czech Republic must ensure that the project is implemented without corruption.

