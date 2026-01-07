$42.420.13
January 6, 07:00 PM
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Popular news
"He's the first fascist" - Russians panic over Budanov's appointment as new head of the Presidential OfficeVideoJanuary 6, 04:41 PM • 4578 views
A wave of repression began in Venezuela after Maduro's arrestJanuary 6, 05:15 PM • 5390 views
Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - SyrskyiJanuary 6, 05:27 PM • 8878 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threatJanuary 6, 06:24 PM • 7856 views
G7 Foreign Ministers to hold conference call today on Venezuela and UkraineJanuary 6, 07:53 PM • 4976 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 35431 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 72672 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 156719 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 100587 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 158647 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 17894 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 38389 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 82131 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 74597 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 69487 views
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that the country could continue to participate in the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine if it is financed by other states. According to him, no funds from Czech citizens will be invested in the initiative.

Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime Minister

The Czech Republic may continue to participate in the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, but only if it is financed by other states. This was stated by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, no funds from Czech citizens will be invested in the ammunition initiative.

We, as a state, should not give money from the Czech budget. But, I think, we can remain part of this initiative provided that other states provide the financing.

- Babiš noted.

He added that Czech companies have know-how in this matter, but everything should happen "transparently, without corruption," and the issue will be discussed on January 7 at a meeting of the State Security Council.

Recall

Recently, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš promised to review his predecessors' initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. According to him, the initiative on weapons for Ukraine is a "good thing," but the Czech Republic must ensure that the project is implemented without corruption.

"Turned a new page": Sybiha discussed partnership and defense cooperation with the new Czech Foreign Minister06.01.26, 20:36 • 3540 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Ukraine