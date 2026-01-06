"Turned a new page": Sybiha discussed partnership and defense cooperation with the new Czech Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on January 6 about negotiations with the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Petr Macinka. He reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Sybiha called the conversation "very substantive and constructive." In particular, he congratulated Macinka on his appointment and thanked the Czech Republic for supporting Ukraine. According to him, the conversation primarily concerned bilateral relations.

"We agreed to turn the page on recent exchanges of statements and strengthen our political dialogue at the level of foreign ministries based on mutual respect and strategic partnership. Ukraine and the Czech Republic are true friends and allies," the minister said.

He added that he informed his Czech counterpart about Ukraine's interest in further defense cooperation with the Czech Republic, as well as the Czech Republic's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"I also informed my colleague about the situation on the battlefield and Russia's ruthless brutal attacks on our energy system. We discussed the latest peace efforts and agreed that there is no alternative to forcing Russia to stop its aggression as soon as possible," Sybiha added.

In addition, the minister invited Macinka to Ukraine, and he "confirmed his trip in the near future."

