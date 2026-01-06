$42.420.13
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 42907 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 67835 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 48129 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 67532 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 55878 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 78433 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 147443 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 59569 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 57256 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Publications
Exclusives
"Turned a new page": Sybiha discussed partnership and defense cooperation with the new Czech Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with the newly appointed Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka on January 6. The parties agreed to strengthen political dialogue and discussed defense cooperation.

"Turned a new page": Sybiha discussed partnership and defense cooperation with the new Czech Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on January 6 about negotiations with the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Petr Macinka. He reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

Sybiha called the conversation "very substantive and constructive." In particular, he congratulated Macinka on his appointment and thanked the Czech Republic for supporting Ukraine. According to him, the conversation primarily concerned bilateral relations.

"We agreed to turn the page on recent exchanges of statements and strengthen our political dialogue at the level of foreign ministries based on mutual respect and strategic partnership. Ukraine and the Czech Republic are true friends and allies," the minister said.

He added that he informed his Czech counterpart about Ukraine's interest in further defense cooperation with the Czech Republic, as well as the Czech Republic's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"I also informed my colleague about the situation on the battlefield and Russia's ruthless brutal attacks on our energy system. We discussed the latest peace efforts and agreed that there is no alternative to forcing Russia to stop its aggression as soon as possible," Sybiha added.

In addition, the minister invited Macinka to Ukraine, and he "confirmed his trip in the near future."

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
