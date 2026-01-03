$42.170.00
Czech Prime Minister promises to review ammunition supplies to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will review his predecessors' initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. He considers the initiative "a good thing" but demands a corruption check and will discuss it on January 7.

Czech Prime Minister promises to review ammunition supplies to Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has promised to review his predecessors' initiative to supply ammunition to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deník.

Details

As Babiš noted, the initiative regarding weapons for Ukraine is a "good thing," but the Czech Republic must ensure that the project will be implemented without corruption. He added that currently the main task is to stop the military conflict.

According to Babiš, he first learned about the ammunition initiative at a meeting with the director of the Czech Agency for Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation on December 22, 2025. This issue is to be discussed on January 7 at a meeting of the Czech State Security Council.

Recall

Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke out against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless." He stated that Czech pensioners' money should not go to support "pro-war propaganda."

In response, Czech opposition deputies want to initiate a vote on the dismissal of SPD party leader Tomio Okamura from the post of Speaker of the lower house of parliament.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed concern about Tomio Okamura's anti-Ukrainian statements. He stated that he would raise this issue for discussion with the Prime Minister and constitutional officials.

Yevhen Ustimenko

