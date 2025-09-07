$41.350.00
During the night attack, almost half of the drones were decoys - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine using over 800 drones, including 400 "Shaheds," as well as missiles and ballistic weapons. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down over 150 targets, but hits and destruction were recorded in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk, and Odesa.

During the night attack, almost half of the drones were decoys - Zelenskyy

During the massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 7, Russia used more than 400 "Shaheds" and almost as many imitation drones, with a total of over 150 targets shot down by Ukrainian interceptor drones. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as conveyed by UNN.

Last night alone, there were more than 400 "Shaheds", the total number of drones in that attack was 810. That is, almost half of them are drones that Russians use to complicate the air situation and overload air defense. There were also missiles, including ballistic ones, a significant part of which our soldiers managed to shoot down, and this is a significant result. There are results for interceptor drones: more than one hundred and fifty interceptions this night. REB units, army aviation, mobile fire groups, Air Force fighters, anti-aircraft gunners also performed well - thank you all.

- said the Head of State.

The President of Ukraine also summarized that during the day, Russians shelled Kyiv, Sumy, Kremenchuk, Odesa, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Zaporizhzhia.

In Kyiv, there may still be bodies under the rubble, work continues, the president noted.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, 3 dead are known, including a child, and dozens injured.

Also, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia this night, damaging the workshop premises of one of the enterprises.

In addition, on the night of September 7, Russia shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded in transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

This night, Kremenchuk also suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions rang out there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-story buildings.

Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff07.09.25, 08:34 • 17750 views

