06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Ukrainian air defense shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during the massive attack. Hits were recorded at 37 locations and debris falling at 8.

Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff

In total, during this night, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 818 aerial attack means. UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian General Staff reported how many drones and missiles were shot down:

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 751 air targets:

- reports the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • 747 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of decoy drones;
    • 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

      The agency noted that, in total, during the attack, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 818 aerial attack means:

      • 805 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
        • Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; - 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk region – Russia;
          • 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.

            The attack continues, with several more enemy drones in the airspace of Ukraine.

            The General Staff also acknowledged that hits were recorded:

            • at 37 locations - 9 missiles and 56 attack UAVs;
              • falling of shot down (fragments) at 8 locations.

                Recall

                On the evening of September 6, explosions were heard in Kyiv, air defense was working on enemy targets.

                In Zaporizhzhia, people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack.

                On September 6, Ukrainian military repelled 129 enemy attacks, 129 combat engagements were recorded.

                On the night of September 7, Kremenchuk suffered an enemy attack, dozens of explosions were heard.

                In Kryvyi Rih, three people sustained injuries of moderate severity as a result of an enemy attack, causing a large-scale fire.

                In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, a large-scale fire and smoke occurred as a result of an enemy attack.

                Ihor Telezhnikov

