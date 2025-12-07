$42.180.00
The Diplomat

Russia attacked infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk: the city is experiencing power, water, and heat outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

On the night of December 7, the Russian army launched a combined attack on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

Russia attacked infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk: the city is experiencing power, water, and heat outages

On the night of December 7, the Russian army launched a massive combined attack on infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk. In some areas of the city, there are interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply. This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Maletsky, according to UNN.

Again, a massive combined attack on Kremenchuk's infrastructure. Official and confirmed information about the consequences will be released by the regional military administration after the situation assessment is completed.

- the message says.

According to Maletsky, some areas of the city are experiencing interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

"All city services are working continuously to restore critical systems as quickly as possible," he wrote on his Telegram.

Recall

On November 8, Russia attacked Kremenchuk. As a result of the Russian strike on the energy infrastructure, the entire city was left without electricity.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy06.12.25, 08:49 • 36646 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kremenchuk