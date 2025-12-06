$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
07:49 AM • 132 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
04:00 AM • 7312 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 20378 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 32917 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 28130 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 50843 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 35897 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35422 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46022 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51434 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
86%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refuses to issue Eurobonds for aid to UkraineDecember 5, 09:59 PM • 8774 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 14590 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several citiesDecember 5, 11:54 PM • 14129 views
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis03:03 AM • 5424 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 13404 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 20797 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 36191 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 50843 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 47178 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 80595 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 20608 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 28899 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 31266 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 45215 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 44688 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

On the night of December 6, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions. As a result of the attack, consumers in 6 regions were left without power, and energy workers are carrying out restoration work.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy

On the night of December 6, the Russian army launched a massive missile and drone attack on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in 8 regions. As a result of the strikes, consumers were left without power, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

On the night of December 5-6, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. As a result of the attack, as of morning, consumers in Odesa, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions were left without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to the agency, emergency recovery work is already underway where the security situation currently allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Hourly outage schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine today. Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

Enemy damaged energy facility in Odesa region, there are power and heat outages - Odesa Regional Military Administration06.12.25, 09:10 • 822 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine