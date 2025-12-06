Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy

On the night of December 6, the Russian army launched a massive missile and drone attack on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in 8 regions. As a result of the strikes, consumers were left without power, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

On the night of December 5-6, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on electricity generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. As a result of the attack, as of morning, consumers in Odesa, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions were left without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to the agency, emergency recovery work is already underway where the security situation currently allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all subscribers as soon as possible.

Hourly outage schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine today. Also, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in all regions of Ukraine.

Enemy damaged energy facility in Odesa region, there are power and heat outages - Odesa Regional Military Administration