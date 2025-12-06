Enemy damaged energy facility in Odesa region, there are power and heat outages - Odesa Regional Military Administration

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
04:00 AM • 6276 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 19454 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 32106 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 27412 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 49948 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 35521 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 35170 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 45852 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 51283 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 43731 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Menu
Tags
Authors
Evacuation train brought families from Dnipropetrovsk region to Mukachevo: detailsPhotoDecember 5, 09:40 PM • 10410 views
Orban raises the stakes: Hungary refuses to issue Eurobonds for aid to UkraineDecember 5, 09:59 PM • 7670 views
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on GroznyVideoDecember 5, 10:31 PM • 14018 views
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several citiesDecember 5, 11:54 PM • 13549 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhoto03:34 AM • 12827 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 20329 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 35732 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 49948 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 46827 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 80261 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 20442 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 28701 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 31100 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 45039 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 44532 views
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Enemy damaged energy facility in Odesa region, there are power and heat outages - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On the night of December 6, the enemy attacked Odesa region with attack drones, damaging an energy facility. Power and heat supply interruptions have been recorded, critical infrastructure has been switched to generators.

Enemy damaged energy facility in Odesa region, there are power and heat outages - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of December 6, the enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region with attack drones, an energy facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Despite the active work of air defense, an energy facility was damaged, without further ignition. Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries.

- Kiper reported.

According to him, interruptions in electricity and heat supply have been recorded.

Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences. Critical infrastructure has been switched to generators. 9 invincibility points have been deployed to help the population.

- Kiper summarized.

On the night of December 6, Russia launched another massive attack.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast