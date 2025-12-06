Enemy damaged energy facility in Odesa region, there are power and heat outages - Odesa Regional Military Administration

On the night of December 6, the enemy again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region with attack drones, an energy facility was damaged. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Despite the active work of air defense, an energy facility was damaged, without further ignition. Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries. - Kiper reported.

According to him, interruptions in electricity and heat supply have been recorded.

Specialists are already working to eliminate the consequences. Critical infrastructure has been switched to generators. 9 invincibility points have been deployed to help the population. - Kiper summarized.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Russia launched another massive attack.