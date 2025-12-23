Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services

Due to the activity of enemy drones, a number of passenger trains in Ukraine will run with delays on alternative routes tonight. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

It is noted that restoration work is currently underway near Korosten, where the constant activity of enemy UAVs creates an additional obstacle to the work of railway workers.

We do not risk people's lives, but we resume work every time at the first opportunity. We continue to redirect passenger trains through Fastiv with delays of up to 3 hours due to the extended route and the need for additional connections. - the message says.

It is indicated that the following trains will depart on an alternative route tonight:

No. 107 Kyiv – Solotvyno;

No. 741 Kyiv – Lviv;

No. 7 Kyiv – Chernivtsi;

No. 43/49 Cherkasy – Ivano-Frankivsk;

No. 97 Kyiv – Kovel;

No. 29 Kyiv – Uzhhorod;

No. 707 Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk;

No. 67/19 Kyiv – Warsaw, Kholm;

No. 51 Kyiv – Przemyśl;

No. 15 Kharkiv – Vorokhta;

No. 91 Kyiv – Lviv;

No. 10 Budapest – Kyiv;

No. 64 Przemyśl – Kharkiv;

No. 120 Kholm – Dnipro;

No. 18 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv;

No. 2/124 Vorokhta – Kharkiv;

No. 16 Vorokhta – Kharkiv;

No. 750 Uzhhorod – Kyiv;

No. 029D Kyiv – Uzhhorod;

No. 707P Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk;

No. 123L Ivano-Frankivsk – Kharkiv.

"For passengers to Korosten, a transfer to a suburban train in Shepetivka has been organized. The same applies in the opposite direction. We apologize and are working to restore traffic to normal," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Recall

As a result of the Russian drone attack in Zhytomyr region, 4 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were injured. Restoration work on the railway infrastructure is ongoing.

