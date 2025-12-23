Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services

$42.250.09
07:00 PM • 7156 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 15581 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 29284 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 22574 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 23327 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 23700 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 22138 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20760 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18057 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13755 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisitionDecember 22, 02:57 PM • 3330 views
Singer Chris Rea dies at 74VideoDecember 22, 03:27 PM • 5142 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 7812 views
Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tenderVideoDecember 22, 06:03 PM • 3242 views
Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social mediaDecember 22, 06:35 PM • 3632 views
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Due to enemy drone activity, passenger trains will run with delays on alternative routes. Restoration work is underway near Korosten, where UAV activity is hindering railway workers.

Due to the activity of enemy drones, a number of passenger trains in Ukraine will run with delays on alternative routes tonight. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

It is noted that restoration work is currently underway near Korosten, where the constant activity of enemy UAVs creates an additional obstacle to the work of railway workers.

We do not risk people's lives, but we resume work every time at the first opportunity. We continue to redirect passenger trains through Fastiv with delays of up to 3 hours due to the extended route and the need for additional connections.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the following trains will depart on an alternative route tonight:

  • No. 107 Kyiv – Solotvyno;
    • No. 741 Kyiv – Lviv;
      • No. 7 Kyiv – Chernivtsi;
        • No. 43/49 Cherkasy – Ivano-Frankivsk;
          • No. 97 Kyiv – Kovel;
            • No. 29 Kyiv – Uzhhorod;
              • No. 707 Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk;
                • No. 67/19 Kyiv – Warsaw, Kholm;
                  • No. 51 Kyiv – Przemyśl;
                    • No. 15 Kharkiv – Vorokhta;
                      • No. 91 Kyiv – Lviv;
                        • No. 10 Budapest – Kyiv;
                          • No. 64 Przemyśl – Kharkiv;
                            • No. 120 Kholm – Dnipro;
                              • No. 18 Uzhhorod – Kharkiv;
                                • No. 2/124 Vorokhta – Kharkiv;
                                  • No. 16 Vorokhta – Kharkiv;
                                    • No. 750 Uzhhorod – Kyiv;
                                      • No. 029D Kyiv – Uzhhorod;
                                        • No. 707P Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk;
                                          • No. 123L Ivano-Frankivsk – Kharkiv.

                                            "For passengers to Korosten, a transfer to a suburban train in Shepetivka has been organized. The same applies in the opposite direction. We apologize and are working to restore traffic to normal," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

                                            As a result of the Russian drone attack in Zhytomyr region, 4 Ukrzaliznytsia employees were injured. Restoration work on the railway infrastructure is ongoing.

                                            Up to over 7 hours: train delays continue after enemy drone attack - Ukrzaliznytsia22.12.25, 13:56 • 3420 views

                                            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

