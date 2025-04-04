Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over the Kyiv region. Damage to private homes and grass fires have been recorded in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts.
A fatal accident occurred on a highway in Fastiv district of Kyiv region. A woman died after being hit by a Volvo and subsequently colliding with a Renault on the oncoming lane.
After severe weather on July 17, 54 power lines and 1,446 transformer substations were restored in Kyiv region. As of the morning of July 18, 52,493 households have been restored to electricity supply, and the work is ongoing.
On July 4, a 22-year-old Mercedes driver was injured and hospitalized after failing to give way to a Hyundai in the village of Zhornivka, Kyiv region, which led to a collision.
Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.
Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an updated electric train on the Kyiv-Slavutych route, restoring direct rail service between the two cities and extending the existing regional route from Fastiv via Chernihiv to Slavutych.
In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.
A 54-year-old man was killed when he was crossing the railroad tracks in Brovary district of Kyiv region.
Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.
A truck fire in Boyarka, Kyiv region, killed the driver and damaged two other vehicles.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery on two plots in the Gatnenska rural territorial community of Fastiv district, Kyiv region.
A 58-year-old man threatened to blow up his house with an anti-personnel mine when police officers arrived at his home in a village in Kyiv region. He now faces up to 7 years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition and explosives, as well as threats against law enforcement.