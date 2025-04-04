$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12156 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21231 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60350 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118661 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385288 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306266 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213041 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243850 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254916 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125594 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206415 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 385294 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251300 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306272 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 288 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11833 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40589 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68770 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54725 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Fastiv

News by theme

Night attack by the Russian Federation affected three districts in the Kyiv region: the consequences were shown

Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over the Kyiv region. Damage to private homes and grass fires have been recorded in the Bucha, Obukhiv, and Fastiv districts.

War • March 10, 06:56 AM • 28748 views

Fatal accident in Kyiv region: woman killed by two cars

A fatal accident occurred on a highway in Fastiv district of Kyiv region. A woman died after being hit by a Volvo and subsequently colliding with a Renault on the oncoming lane.

Kyiv • October 15, 10:11 PM • 24847 views

Kyiv region eliminates the consequences of bad weather: electricity is restored to more than 52 thousand families

After severe weather on July 17, 54 power lines and 1,446 transformer substations were restored in Kyiv region. As of the morning of July 18, 52,493 households have been restored to electricity supply, and the work is ongoing.

Society • July 18, 08:39 AM • 13742 views

A 22-year-old driver was hospitalized in Kyiv region as a result of a car collision

On July 4, a 22-year-old Mercedes driver was injured and hospitalized after failing to give way to a Hyundai in the village of Zhornivka, Kyiv region, which led to a collision.

Crimes and emergencies • July 6, 01:06 AM • 19211 views

Rescuers pump out water from flooded houses in Kyiv region after heavy rains

Rescuers in Kyiv region are pumping out water from flooded private homes caused by heavy rains over the past few days.

Society • June 17, 02:49 AM • 61881 views

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes Slavutych-Kyiv flight

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an updated electric train on the Kyiv-Slavutych route, restoring direct rail service between the two cities and extending the existing regional route from Fastiv via Chernihiv to Slavutych.

Society • May 15, 05:42 PM • 39443 views

Emergency power outages in Kyiv - YASNO

In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.

Kyiv • May 14, 06:37 PM • 54688 views

A 54-year-old man was killed by a train while crossing the tracks in Kyiv region

A 54-year-old man was killed when he was crossing the railroad tracks in Brovary district of Kyiv region.

Society • April 23, 11:36 AM • 23945 views

Bad weather in Kyiv region: power outages and damaged roofs in 5 districts

Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.

Society • April 2, 06:22 PM • 65700 views

Driver killed in a truck on fire in Kyiv region

A truck fire in Boyarka, Kyiv region, killed the driver and damaged two other vehicles.

Crimes and emergencies • March 27, 09:47 AM • 27639 views

The Government has determined the location of the National Military Cemetery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the location of the National Military Memorial Cemetery on two plots in the Gatnenska rural territorial community of Fastiv district, Kyiv region.

War • March 15, 03:58 PM • 27111 views

In Kyiv region, a man threatened to blow up a house with law enforcement officers with a mine

A 58-year-old man threatened to blow up his house with an anti-personnel mine when police officers arrived at his home in a village in Kyiv region. He now faces up to 7 years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition and explosives, as well as threats against law enforcement.

Crimes and emergencies • January 30, 11:34 AM • 29687 views