Ukrzaliznytsia resumes Slavutych-Kyiv flight

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an updated electric train on the Kyiv-Slavutych route, expanding the existing regional route from Fastiv through Chernihiv to Slavutych. Writes UNN with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed direct rail service between Slavutych and Kyiv by launching a modernized electric train. Earlier, the Fastiv-Chernihiv electric train route was extended to Slavutych.

Regional train No. 894/893 departs from Slavutych daily at 16:19, arriving in Kyiv at 20:26 and in Fastiv at 21:44.

Train #892/891 departs Fastiv at 07:00, passes Kyiv at 08:11, and arrives in Slavutych at 11:46.

Additional suburban trains No. 6859/6860 (daily, except weekends) and No. 6862 (daily) will also run on the Chernihiv-Slavutych route.

