The human brain and budgerigars have an identical mechanism in creating complex sounds
Scientists have discovered a similarity between the brains of parrots and humans in speech control. This discovery may help in the treatment of speech disorders in the future.
Scientists have discovered that the brains of budgerigars, known for their ability to mimic sounds, are remarkably similar to the human brain in controlling language. Research on budgerigars may help in the future in the treatment of speech disorders, scientists believe.
Researchers from the Langone Medical Center at New York University have discovered that the brains of humans and budgerigars are involved in the same way when they make sounds. The study, published in the journal Nature, shows that an area of the brain called the central core of the anterior arcopallium (AAC) in parrots works similarly to the speech motor cortex in humans.
The studies analyzed the neural activity of parrots. Namely:
- AAC neurons in parrots are organized according to specific characteristics of sounds, such as frequency and harmonic structure;
- as in the human brain, different neural patterns correspond to different vocal elements.
The corresponding ability allows parrots to flexibly modify and combine sounds, which, in turn, is fundamental for vocal imitation and learning.
When budgerigars make sounds, certain cells are activated depending on the pitch - just as certain piano keys are responsible for certain tones. Some groups of cells are responsible for sounds similar to vowels, others for consonants, explain
Long and Yang compared the abilities of parrots with the abilities of zebra finches. Zebra finches (Taeniopygia) can also make complex sounds, but, according to scientists, they need more than 100,000 attempts to learn a song.
Conclusion
The discovery confirms the hypothesis of convergent evolution of language control mechanisms between humans and certain birds. Understanding birds can also benefit humans.
An important way to develop new treatments for speech disorders is to find animal models that offer new insights into the brain processes associated with language. The brain processes found in parrots can help explain the mechanisms of communication disorders that affect millions of people
