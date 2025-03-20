The human brain and budgerigars have an identical mechanism in creating complex sounds

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16690 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107242 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168920 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106448 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342995 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173472 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144808 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196108 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124837 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
The human brain and budgerigars have an identical mechanism in creating complex sounds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 79125 views

Scientists have discovered a similarity between the brains of parrots and humans in speech control. This discovery may help in the treatment of speech disorders in the future.

The human brain and budgerigars have an identical mechanism in creating complex sounds

Scientists have discovered that the brains of budgerigars, known for their ability to mimic sounds, are remarkably similar to the human brain in controlling language. Research on budgerigars may help in the future in the treatment of speech disorders, scientists believe.

UNN reports with reference to Nature.

Researchers from the Langone Medical Center at New York University have discovered that the brains of humans and budgerigars are involved in the same way when they make sounds. The study, published in the journal Nature, shows that an area of the brain called the central core of the anterior arcopallium (AAC) in parrots works similarly to the speech motor cortex in humans.

The studies analyzed the neural activity of parrots. Namely:

  • AAC neurons in parrots are organized according to specific characteristics of sounds, such as frequency and harmonic structure;
    • as in the human brain, different neural patterns correspond to different vocal elements.

      The corresponding ability allows parrots to flexibly modify and combine sounds, which, in turn, is fundamental for vocal imitation and learning.

      When budgerigars make sounds, certain cells are activated depending on the pitch - just as certain piano keys are responsible for certain tones. Some groups of cells are responsible for sounds similar to vowels, others for consonants, explain

      - researchers Michael Long and Zetian Yang.

      Kyiv Zoo opens two new aviaries for ara parrots17.08.24, 17:48 • 27549 views

      Long and Yang compared the abilities of parrots with the abilities of zebra finches. Zebra finches (Taeniopygia) can also make complex sounds, but, according to scientists, they need more than 100,000 attempts to learn a song.

      Conclusion

      The discovery confirms the hypothesis of convergent evolution of language control mechanisms between humans and certain birds. Understanding birds can also benefit humans.

      An important way to develop new treatments for speech disorders is to find animal models that offer new insights into the brain processes associated with language. The brain processes found in parrots can help explain the mechanisms of communication disorders that affect millions of people

      - explains Michael Long.

      Let us remind you

      A joint exposition for Indian porcupines and nutria has been created in Kyiv Zoo. Animals receive the same menu of vegetables, fruits and vitamins.

      International practice of treating “butterfly people” is being updated, but in Ukraine it is frozen in time15.01.25, 10:50 • 226629 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      HealthTechnologiesUNN Lite
