Ukraine has returned 175 defenders from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of 175 defenders from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside of exchanges.
Ukraine has returned 175 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside of exchanges. Among them are soldiers who defended the country, including at "Azovstal". This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Today is another day when Ukraine is returning its people. 175 of our defenders have been released from Russian captivity. Another 22 defenders are returning home thanks to measures outside of exchanges. Among them are seriously wounded soldiers and soldiers who were persecuted by Russia for fabricated crimes. All of them will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance immediately
He emphasized that this is one of the largest exchanges.
Our soldiers, sergeants and officers are returning. Soldiers who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces and Border Guard Service. They defended Ukraine in various directions – in Mariupol, at "Azovstal", in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, as well as Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kursk regions
The President thanked the team that is searching for Ukrainian prisoners and exchanges for this important work, for the results that give hope.
And we are grateful to all our partners, especially the United Arab Emirates, for making today's exchange possible
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on an exchange of prisoners, as a result of which 175 soldiers and 22 wounded were transferred to Ukraine. The United Arab Emirates helped with the exchange.