Putin announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine on March 19: Russian media about the details of the conversation with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin informed Donald Trump about the planned exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on March 19 in the format of 175 for 175 people. The conversation between the presidents lasted more than an hour and a half.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin informed US President Donald Trump that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners between the Russian and Ukrainian sides will be carried out in the ratio of 175 to 175 people. This is reported by Russian media with reference to the Kremlin, reports UNN.
According to the Kremlin, Putin and Trump had a telephone "continuation of a detailed conversation on Ukraine".
"Putin informed Trump that on March 19, an exchange of prisoners between the Russian and Ukrainian sides will be carried out in the ratio of 175 to 175 people," the Kremlin said.
Addition
Earlier UNN reported that a White House representative told NBC News that a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ended. The call lasted more than an hour and a half.
The conversation began at 16:00.