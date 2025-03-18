White House to release statement on results of Trump-Putin conversation
Kyiv • UNN
The White House is preparing a statement on the results of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin, which lasted more than two hours. According to CNN, the conversation went "very well".
The White House will soon release a statement on the results of the talks between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Their telephone conversation lasted more than two hours, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
The conversation between Trump and Putin has already ended. CNN reports that it went very well, citing a Russian source. However, a White House representative declined to say how the conversation went.
Addition
Earlier, UNN reported that a White House representative told NBC News that a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ended. The call lasted more than an hour and a half.
The conversation began at 16:00.