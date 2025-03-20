Demi Moore shared rare photos with Bruce Willis on his 70th birthday
Kyiv • UNN
Demi Moore celebrated Bruce Willis' 70th birthday by posting rare family photos amidst his battle with dementia. The photos show the actor with his daughters and granddaughter.
Demi Moore shared rare photos of her ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters online to celebrate the actor's anniversary amid his battle with dementia.
UNN writes about this with a reference to Demi Moore's page on the social network.
Details
The 62-year-old actress and 70-year-old Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000. They had three children during their marriage.
Demi Moore posted a series of photos on her page where the family gathered around the "Die Hard" actor, who "retired" from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.
In one photo, the Hollywood beauty shines with a cheerful smile and hugs Bruce Willis, in the second - a carefree moment is depicted, in which both actors with their daughters laugh while sitting on the couch.
The third picture was taken when Willis kissed his granddaughter Luetta, who was born in April 2023.
Happy Birthday, BW! We love you
Recall
Samuel Jackson celebrated the 70th anniversary of his co-star in "Die Hard with a Vengeance" Bruce Willis and recalled that it was the "Die Hard" star who advised Jackson to find a character to return to in any film. Samuel Jackson heeded the advice and chose the role of Nick Fury in Marvel.
Bruce Willis in Los Angeles: amid his struggle with aphasia, the star smiles and puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap28.10.24, 10:55 • 114218 views