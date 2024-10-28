Bruce Willis in Los Angeles: amid his struggle with aphasia, the star smiles and puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers cap
Kyiv • UNN
The 69-year-old actor was spotted in a car in Los Angeles, where he looked smiling and relaxed. The “Die Hard” star continues to struggle with aphasia and dementia, but according to his family, he is in stable condition.
The 69-year-old Pulp Fiction actor was sitting in the passenger seat of a black car wearing a black mesh Los Angeles Dodgers cap during a Sunday drive in Los Angeles. At the same time, the actor continues to struggle with aphasia and dementia.
Writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.
Bruce Willis was all smiles during a drive in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Die Hard star looked relaxed and optimistic as he was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of a black car wearing a black Los Angeles Dodgers mesh cap.
Help
The Los Angeles Dodgers are a professional baseball team based in Los Angeles, California. The team is a member of the Western Division, National Baseball League, Major League Baseball.
On Sunday, the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series.
Willis's health
Willis' release came less than two weeks after Bruce Willis' wife, model Emma Heming, posted a retro photo of herself and Willis on Instagram, captioning it: "Took a selfie when they didn't have names yet.
In September, Moore, 61, informed her fans about her ex-husband's health during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, saying that "all things considered, he is in stable condition.
In a post on Instagram Stories on August 22, Rumer Willis shared an image of herself holding her father's hand, answering a question about how the actor was feeling amid health problems.
Bruce Willis' first granddaughter turned a year old: parents showed the first photos of the girl21.04.24, 19:51 • 113515 views