The meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA is planned approximately at the end of the week – source
Kyiv • UNN
The delegations of Ukraine and the USA plan to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss the regime of silence in the sky, at sea and at the front. A partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation will be discussed at the meeting.
A meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations is planned in Saudi Arabia, tentatively at the end of the week. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by own sources.
The interlocutor said that the delegations of Ukraine and the United States plan to agree on the details of the silence regime in the sky, at sea, and also how to achieve silence at the front at the meetings.
A meeting of delegations is planned in Saudi Arabia, tentatively at the end of the week
Addition
On March 15, the President of Ukraine formed a delegation to interact with international partners of Ukraine in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace and approved its composition, which is headed by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a partial ceasefire and security of navigation will be discussed at the next meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podolyak stated that Ukraine does not plan to participate in the negotiations between the USA and Russia on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
The US and Russia will hold negotiations on the details of the ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia.
On March 18, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical negotiations will also be held on the implementation of a naval truce in the Black Sea. According to the White House, "these negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East".