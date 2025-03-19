Director accused of $11 million fraud over Netflix series

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15530 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105273 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167756 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105728 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342394 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173237 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196070 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124780 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Director accused of $11 million fraud over Netflix series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 117322 views

Director Carl Erik Rinsch has been accused of $11 million fraud. He received money from Netflix for the series, but never shot a single episode, instead spending the money on luxury.

Director accused of $11 million fraud over Netflix series

U.S. federal authorities have accused director Carl Erik Rinsch of $11 million in fraud over his unfinished Netflix show, which has been in production since 2023. Since then, the studio has not received a single finished episode. UNN writes about this with reference to Theverge.

Details

The director proposed a science fiction series about artificial people, which interested Netflix. The contract signed in 2023 amounted to more than $50 million. Mr. Rinsch received almost complete budgetary and creative freedom, but never provided the studio with a single finished episode of the show.

Shortly after signing the papers, the director's behavior became chaotic: he claimed to have discovered a secret mechanism for transmitting Covid-19, could predict lightning strikes, and lost a large portion of the money from Netflix on the stock market and cryptocurrencies, according to the NY Times.

Ultimately, prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have charged the director with fraud.

The essence of the accusation is that Carl Erik Rinsch informed Netflix that he would need an additional $11 million to complete the series, which was originally called "White Horse" and was later renamed "Conquest." However, after Netflix sent the money in March 2020, Rinsch allegedly took the money for himself, depositing $10.5 million into a brokerage account and losing more than half of it in less than two months. He informed Netflix that the work on the series was "great and progressing very well".

He invested the rest of the money in cryptocurrency investments, starting in the spring of 2021. They, according to prosecutors, "eventually turned out to be profitable." Rinsch spent this money (about $10 million of it) "on himself," including paying for the services of lawyers who sued Netflix in an attempt to get more money. The artist also spent millions of dollars on a fleet of Rolls-Royces, furniture and designer clothing, and almost a million dollars on two mattresses, bedding and linen. As the Times writes, Rinsch claimed that they were props for the series, but a mediator who ruled last year that he owed Netflix $12 million decided that they were not needed for the production of the show.

"White Horse" is still not finished.

Earlier

UNN wrote that Netflix revealed the TOP 10 most popular series and films among Ukrainians

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

