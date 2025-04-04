New York (state)

General Staff: the enemy tried to break through the defense 32 times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka

In the last day, 149 combat engagements were registered. The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 32 times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.