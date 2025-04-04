Director Carl Erik Rinsch has been accused of $11 million fraud. He received money from Netflix for the series, but never shot a single episode, instead spending the money on luxury.
The debt of Donald Trump and his co-defendants in the fraud case has exceeded $500 million due to interest. The amount continues to grow by $114 thousand every day while the case is on appeal.
A US court has sentenced Donald Trump to “unconditional discharge” on 34 charges of business fraud. The Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the sentence in the case of payments to a porn actress.
The US Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to postpone the verdict in the Stormy Daniels hush money case by five votes to four. The decision of the New York State court will be announced on Friday.
Judge Juan Merchant rejected a motion to overturn the verdict in the case of payments to the porn star, but hinted at avoiding imprisonment. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying documents.
A small plane crashed on the median of the I-684 highway in Westchester County. There were two people on board, one of them died, and the accident caused a leak of aviation fuel.
The US Court of Appeals has dismissed the latest federal criminal case against Donald Trump for possession of classified documents. The case was closed with the right to resume after the end of his second presidential term.
Peanut the squirrel, a social media star with tens of thousands of followers, was seized from his owner and euthanized after being bitten by an employee. Rabies tests were negative, and the department launched an internal investigation.
After winning the election, Trump will be able to close federal cases against himself. However, he will not have control over cases in New York and Georgia.
Pinat the squirrel, who had 537 thousand followers on Instagram, was euthanized due to violations of the rules for keeping wild animals. The animal had lived with its owner for 7 years.
Donald Trump organized a rally in Madison Square Garden against Kamala Harris. The event was accompanied by vulgar and racist comments from his associates.
A federal court in California has rejected Meta's offer to dismiss two lawsuits filed by more than 30 states alleging the company's misconduct. Meta is now obliged to respond to these allegations in court.
A drone recorded the execution of three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian occupiers in New York. The Azov and 49th Battalion fighters later captured one of the Russians involved in the crime.
According to DeepState, the enemy advanced near New York, Ivanivske, Halytsynivka and Toretsk.
A court has ruled to hold rapper Sean Combs (Diddy) without bail pending trial in a human trafficking case. The lawyer plans to appeal the decision, and prosecutors fear that Combs may interfere with the case.
Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, the wanted leader of the Los Killers gang, was detained in New York State after illegally entering the United States. He is suspected of the murder of a retired police officer in Peru and other crimes.
There were 92 combat engagements over the last day. The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 33 times, suffering significant losses.
As of 16:00, 56 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The hottest fighting continues in the Liman and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian troops are holding back enemy attempts to break through the defense.
DeepState analysts reported the advance of Russian troops in several parts of the frontline. Information about the border areas will not be updated for security reasons.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 107 combat engagements over the day. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where 31 engagements were recorded. The enemy also launched missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 108 combat engagements over the day. Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling enemy attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman and other directions.
In the southern direction, the enemy uses only small infantry units without armored vehicles. There is a high intensity of artillery attacks, airstrikes and the use of drones on both sides.
During the day, 64 military clashes occurred. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsky direction (10 locations) and Toretsky (7 clashes near Toretsk and New York). The enemy is actively using aviation.
There were 103 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector. The terrorist country launched 42 air strikes, used 515 kamikaze drones and fired 3400 times at Ukrainian positions.
There were 102 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy is advancing most actively in the Pokrovsk sector, where 34 battles took place, 27 of which were repelled and 7 are still ongoing.
US Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing 6 potential vice presidential candidates. Among them are governors, a senator, and a transportation secretary, whom she is meeting with before the official announcement next week.
There were 97 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most intense ones in the Pokrovsk sector.
According to DeepState, the enemy advanced near Vodyane, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Zhelanne, Vesele and in Krasnohorivka.
Over the last day, 122 combat engagements took place, 37 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. Russia carried out 80 air strikes and fired 4,636 times, while Ukrainian defense forces repelled the attacks in various directions.
In the last day, 149 combat engagements were registered. The most intense fighting was in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 32 times in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Paraskoviivka.