Trump to become US president with more than $500 million in debt - CBS

On the eve of 2025, the colossal debt of US President-elect Donald Trump and the co-defendants in his civil fraud case in New York has reached a new high. Due to interest, the amount exceeded $500 million. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Trump, his two sons, and a former head of his company were ordered in February 2024 to pay $364 million in “ill-gotten gains” and millions more in interest for past years. The amount, which then amounted to $464 million, continued to grow by more than $114,000 a day. The court decision is currently under appeal.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General's spokeswoman Letitia James confirmed that on December 29, the total amount exceeded $500 million, and on Thursday, January 16, it was over $502 million.

Trump, in turn, who would personally have to pay about $490 million of this amount, is counting on a delay from the First Department of the New York Court of Appeals for the Middle Term.

CBS notes that while the defendants are awaiting the panel's decision, which is due early this year, interest in the case continues to grow. The outlet also added that the court usually publishes its opinions on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, but Trump's case was not among those published on January 16.

This means that Trump is likely to be sworn in as president on Monday with a debt to New York State that exceeds the combined proposed 2025 budgets for the state's sixth and seventh largest cities, Albany and New Rochelle, - noted in the report.

He would have been found guilty but elected president: Trump escaped indictment because he won election - US special counsel