A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

In Odesa region, a territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" conscription registry. 12 draft dodgers used the service for $3,000 to avoid mobilization and even to leave the country.

A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case

In Odesa region, an employee of the Podilsk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCK) took money to enter false data into the "Oberih" electronic register of conscripts for those wishing to avoid mobilization. This is reported by **UNN** with reference to the statement of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Details

It is noted that the indictment against the offender has already been sent to court.

"The official began his illegal activities at the end of 2024. He changed data in the register regarding the wanted status and military registration of men, which allowed "clients" to even travel abroad

" - the message states.

The investigation established that 12 draft dodgers managed to use the illegal scheme. For his "help," the official took 3,000 US dollars from one person. Some of the "clients" of the figure involved have already been found and mobilized into the army, while some are wanted.

The employee of the recruitment center fully admitted his guilt and is accused of unauthorized interference with the operation of information and communication systems, committed by a person who has the right to access it (Part 1, Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

" - the SBI indicated.

They added that the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine or correctional labor for up to two years.

Recall

The Kyiv Court of Appeal increased the bail amount for Yevhen Borisov, a figure in an SBI criminal proceeding and former head of the Odesa TCK and SP, to 45.42 million hryvnias.

Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC19.06.25, 16:54 • 3082 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

