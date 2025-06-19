Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC

As of June 2025, more than 900 criminal proceedings are ongoing in Ukraine concerning abuses, exceeding authority, violence, and unlawful detention committed by TCC employees. Dozens of indictments have been sent to court, but no verdicts have been issued yet. This was stated by Andriy Zhogan, Deputy Head of the Special Prosecutor's Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a meeting of the temporary investigative commission on violations of the law during mobilization, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In total, pre-trial investigations are being conducted in 339 criminal proceedings regarding the abuse of power by TCC officials during mobilization activities. Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, 5 indictments have been sent to court, and 89 criminal proceedings have been closed. Currently, pre-trial investigation is ongoing in 245 criminal proceedings, of which 3 individuals have been notified of suspicion", said Zhogan.

He noted that pre-trial investigations were conducted in 166 criminal proceedings concerning the use of physical violence, beatings, and causing bodily harm by TCC servicemen to conscripts, of which 17 indictments have been sent to court, and 80 have been closed.

"Pre-trial investigations were conducted in 208 proceedings concerning unlawful detention in TCC premises, of which 84 were closed, and pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing in 124 criminal proceedings. No individuals have been notified of suspicion. Regarding unlawful detention by TCC officials, pre-trial investigations were conducted in 235 criminal proceedings, of which 4 were sent to court, and 120 were closed. There are currently no verdicts for this category; all proceedings are under court review", added Zhogan.

Recall

Oleksandr Hruzevych, temporarily acting commander of the Ground Forces, stated that 17 criminal cases have been opened regarding abuse of power and use of force during mobilization. 136 officers and 325 servicemen from the private and sergeant ranks have been sent to the combat zone for misconduct.