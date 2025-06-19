Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 5870 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16120 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 19941 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 29429 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 84366 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 53884 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 139222 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 186028 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93152 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129734 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 142370 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 49407 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 104471 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 46692 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 35009 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36291 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 47993 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 84366 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105856 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143636 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 3066 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 16764 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 167663 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 216921 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 222903 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

Over 900 criminal proceedings have been opened in Ukraine against TCC employees for abuses, exceeding authority, and violence. Dozens of indictments have been sent to court, but there are no sentences yet.

Almost 1000 cases opened against military personnel of the TCC

As of June 2025, more than 900 criminal proceedings are ongoing in Ukraine concerning abuses, exceeding authority, violence, and unlawful detention committed by TCC employees. Dozens of indictments have been sent to court, but no verdicts have been issued yet. This was stated by Andriy Zhogan, Deputy Head of the Special Prosecutor's Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, during a meeting of the temporary investigative commission on violations of the law during mobilization, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In total, pre-trial investigations are being conducted in 339 criminal proceedings regarding the abuse of power by TCC officials during mobilization activities. Based on the results of the pre-trial investigation, 5 indictments have been sent to court, and 89 criminal proceedings have been closed. Currently, pre-trial investigation is ongoing in 245 criminal proceedings, of which 3 individuals have been notified of suspicion", said Zhogan.

He noted that pre-trial investigations were conducted in 166 criminal proceedings concerning the use of physical violence, beatings, and causing bodily harm by TCC servicemen to conscripts, of which 17 indictments have been sent to court, and 80 have been closed.

"Pre-trial investigations were conducted in 208 proceedings concerning unlawful detention in TCC premises, of which 84 were closed, and pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing in 124 criminal proceedings. No individuals have been notified of suspicion. Regarding unlawful detention by TCC officials, pre-trial investigations were conducted in 235 criminal proceedings, of which 4 were sent to court, and 120 were closed. There are currently no verdicts for this category; all proceedings are under court review", added Zhogan.

Recall

Oleksandr Hruzevych, temporarily acting commander of the Ground Forces, stated that 17 criminal cases have been opened regarding abuse of power and use of force during mobilization. 136 officers and 325 servicemen from the private and sergeant ranks have been sent to the combat zone for misconduct.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9