Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the cities

On the night of Friday, June 20, Russians are again massively attacking Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov, powerful explosions were heard in the city.

Odesa, please stay in safe places! The city is under attack by strike UAVs - Trukhanov wrote on Telegram.

In turn, local groups reported fires in Odesa.

Meanwhile, the head of Sumy OVA Oleg Hryhorov reported that the enemy attacked the city with drones, and a fire broke out.

As a result of the attack in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, one of the buildings in the residential sector caught fire - Hryhorov said.

At the same time, according to him, the fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.

Recall

As a result of the enemy drone attack on Kharkiv on the night of Friday, June 20, 3 people were injured. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, among the injured are girls aged 12 and 17.

