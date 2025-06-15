Zelenskyy on the shelling of Kremenchuk: Putin's spit in attempts to stop the war

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 21235 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 60547 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 68594 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 64445 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 61733 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 60925 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 51561 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 114048 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69315 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58830 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.3m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
The US has not abandoned the sanctions already imposed against Russia - KravchukJune 15, 11:19 AM • 7380 views
Ukraine has completed the repatriation phase of fallen defenders by railJune 15, 01:23 PM • 5746 views
Actor Yuriy Felipenko, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April, died at the frontJune 15, 01:37 PM • 12229 views
Iran asks Cyprus to convey a message to Israel - President's statementJune 15, 02:23 PM • 12959 views
Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videos04:54 PM • 11429 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 44614 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 116393 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 177217 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 183878 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 199588 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 17890 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 16390 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 114041 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 56800 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 106039 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Zelenskyy on the shelling of Kremenchuk: Putin's spit in attempts to stop the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia struck Kremenchuk with missiles of various types and drones, damaging energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy called it a spit in the face of the international community's attempts to stop the war.

Zelenskyy on the shelling of Kremenchuk: Putin's spit in attempts to stop the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's strike on the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a spit in the face of all attempts by the international community to stop the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the Head of State.

Details

The President of Ukraine noted that the Russians launched a combined strike against Kremenchuk, specifically targeting energy infrastructure.

The Russians used various types of missiles in this strike: cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic. There were also drones – Iranian "Shaheds" – to complicate defense for our air defense. A significant portion of the missiles and drones were shot down. No people were injured. But, unfortunately, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. And this is a Russian spit in the face of everything the international community is trying to do to stop this war. Right after Putin's conversation with Trump. After the Americans asked us not to strike Russian energy facilities. And when Putin himself is trying to portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East and is trying to somehow help his allies in Tehran

- the statement reads.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the war "could have ended long ago if the world had responded to Russia in a principled manner and had not bought into Russian manipulations and lies."

Recall

On the night of June 15, Russia carried out a massive attack on the Poltava region, Kremenchuk. Hits on energy and agricultural infrastructure, damage to houses were recorded.

Zelenskyy: Russia is planning further attacks against energy, including nuclear generation15.06.25, 21:14 • 1058 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9