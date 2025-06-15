Zelenskyy on the shelling of Kremenchuk: Putin's spit in attempts to stop the war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's strike on the energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a spit in the face of all attempts by the international community to stop the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the Head of State.

Details

The President of Ukraine noted that the Russians launched a combined strike against Kremenchuk, specifically targeting energy infrastructure.

The Russians used various types of missiles in this strike: cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic. There were also drones – Iranian "Shaheds" – to complicate defense for our air defense. A significant portion of the missiles and drones were shot down. No people were injured. But, unfortunately, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. And this is a Russian spit in the face of everything the international community is trying to do to stop this war. Right after Putin's conversation with Trump. After the Americans asked us not to strike Russian energy facilities. And when Putin himself is trying to portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East and is trying to somehow help his allies in Tehran - the statement reads.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the war "could have ended long ago if the world had responded to Russia in a principled manner and had not bought into Russian manipulations and lies."

Recall

On the night of June 15, Russia carried out a massive attack on the Poltava region, Kremenchuk. Hits on energy and agricultural infrastructure, damage to houses were recorded.

