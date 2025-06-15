Zelenskyy: Russia is planning further attacks against energy, including nuclear generation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is planning further attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, including a threat to the infrastructure of nuclear generation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

Details

The President reported that he held a meeting with the military, the Security Service of Ukraine, and government officials regarding the protection of infrastructure from Russian strikes. According to him, "there are no signs that anyone in Moscow is preparing to end the war and is considering diplomacy seriously."

Russia is planning further attacks against the energy sector, which may now be less noticeable to the world due to the focus on the situation in the Middle East. The intelligence of our partners has relevant data. Specifically, regarding the Russian threat to the infrastructure of our nuclear generation in Ukraine, the data has been transmitted by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to the IAEA and Mr. Vitkoff. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine has transmitted information to his counterpart in the United States. - the Head of State said in a statement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also heard reports from the head of the SBU and the chief of the General Staff.

We discussed the current development of Russia's strike capabilities and, accordingly, identified tasks for the development of Ukrainian air defense - wrote the President of Ukraine.

"The details are non-public, but the results of today's discussion should have a tangible impact on the situation," the Head of State added.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, more than 64,000 damages to the energy infrastructure have been recorded. In March, there were more than 1,400 new attacks on the energy system.

