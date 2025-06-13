Despite seasonal loads, Ukraine's energy system is operating stably - Ministry of Energy

In Ukraine, despite the summer temperature increase and the growing load on the grid, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system remains stable. All necessary balance calculations were made taking into account last year's experience, said Yuriy Sheiko, First Deputy Minister of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, our energy system is fully balanced, there are no power outages, except for those settlements located in the combat zone, where substations and power lines are under fire," he said.

The First Deputy Minister also added that the situation this year is much better than last year. Additional capacities have appeared in the energy system, the amount of available generation has increased, and mechanisms have been provided to cover the deficit during peak hours through electricity imports.

We do not rule out possible risks, in particular due to hostilities, but if we take the current situation, we do not see such risks - the system is working stably - Yuriy Sheiko emphasized.

Sheiko also drew attention to the fact that one of the important factors in the reliable operation of the energy system is the economical and rational use of electricity by consumers themselves. A conscious approach will also help reduce the load on the system and maintain the stability of energy supply.

Addition

Ukraine will pass the summer and autumn without problems and will prepare for winter in time, if there are no massive shelling of energy facilities. Simplification of procedures stimulates the development of generation.

Russian troops attacked an important energy facility in Kherson region. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power supply, but the timing of the work is still unknown.