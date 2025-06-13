$41.490.02
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Despite seasonal loads, Ukraine's energy system is operating stably - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

The Ukrainian energy system is balanced and operating stably, there are no outages, except for the combat zone. The situation is better than last year due to additional capacity and imports.

Despite seasonal loads, Ukraine's energy system is operating stably - Ministry of Energy

In Ukraine, despite the summer temperature increase and the growing load on the grid, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system remains stable. All necessary balance calculations were made taking into account last year's experience, said Yuriy Sheiko, First Deputy Minister of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, our energy system is fully balanced, there are no power outages, except for those settlements located in the combat zone, where substations and power lines are under fire," he said.

The First Deputy Minister also added that the situation this year is much better than last year. Additional capacities have appeared in the energy system, the amount of available generation has increased, and mechanisms have been provided to cover the deficit during peak hours through electricity imports.

We do not rule out possible risks, in particular due to hostilities, but if we take the current situation, we do not see such risks - the system is working stably

- Yuriy Sheiko emphasized.

Sheiko also drew attention to the fact that one of the important factors in the reliable operation of the energy system is the economical and rational use of electricity by consumers themselves. A conscious approach will also help reduce the load on the system and maintain the stability of energy supply.

Addition

Ukraine will pass the summer and autumn without problems and will prepare for winter in time, if there are no massive shelling of energy facilities. Simplification of procedures stimulates the development of generation.

Russian troops attacked an important energy facility in Kherson region. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power supply, but the timing of the work is still unknown. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
